NFL Today, Wild-Card Weekend

·7 min read

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray makes his postseason debut for the Cardinals (11-6), who split two regular-season games against the NFC West-rival Rams (12-5). Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking to win his first playoff game after three losses during his 12 previous seasons with Detroit. It will be the second playoff game between the longtime opponents; Los Angeles defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1975 postseason.

___

STARS

PASSING

— Josh Allen, Bills, set a franchise record by throwing five touchdown passes in Buffalo's 47-17 throttling of New England on Saturday night. He finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards and also ran for 66 yards in the Bills' first playoff victory since 1991.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, helping Tampa Bay launch its bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Joe Burrow, Bengals, went 24 for 34 for 244 yards and two touchdowns while leading Cincinnati to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday.

RUSHING

— Elijah Mitchell, 49ers, rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in San Francisco's 23-17 win at Dallas on Sunday.

— Devin Singletary, Bills, ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half, on 16 carries in Buffalo's 47-17 victory over New England.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders, had 83 yards on 13 carries in a losing cause as Las Vegas fell 26-19 at Cincinnati.

— Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers, each ran for a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-15 win over Philadelphia.

RECEIVING

— Dawson Knox, Bills, caught two touchdown passes to help lead Buffalo to a 47-17 win over New England.

— Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown on nine catches in Tampa Bay's 31-15 victory over Philadelphia.

— Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, had nine receptions for 116 yards in Cincinnati's 26-19 victory over Las Vegas.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Evan McPherson, Bengals, became the first rookie to make four field goals without a miss in a postseason debut, helping Cincinnati to a 26-19 victory over Las Vegas.

Robbie Gould, 49ers, made three field goals, including kicks of 53 and 52 yards, in San Francisco's 23-17 win at Dallas. He also became the career leader for makes in the playoffs without a miss at 18.

DEFENSE

— Germaine Pratt, Bengals, sealed Cincinnati’s 26-19 win over Las Vegas with a fourth-down interception in the dying seconds.

— Micah Hyde and Levi Wallace, Bills, each had an interception in Buffalo's 47-17 victory over New England.

— Charles Omenihu, 49ers, had 1 1/2 sacks in San Francisco's 23-17 win at Dallas.

MILESTONES

Buffalo became the NFL’s first team in the Super Bowl era to score on each of its seven possessions that didn’t end with a kneeldown, accomplishing the feat in the Bills' 47-17 rout of New England on Saturday night. ... New England's Nick Folk kicked a 44-yard field goal to extend his streak to 56 attempts made from under 50 yards. That matched the NFL record set by Tennessee’s Ryan Succop, whose mark spanned the 2014-17 seasons. Folk hasn’t missed a field goal attempt of 49 yards or less since missing a 45-yarder in the 2020 season opener against Miami. ... With Tampa Bay's 31-15 win over Philadelphia on Sunday, Tom Brady improved his playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts. He also threw two TD passes to extend his postseason record to 85. ... San Francisco's Robbie Gould became the career leader for made field goals in the playoffs without a miss with 18.

STREAKS & STATS

The margin of defeat in New England's 47-17 loss at Buffalo on Saturday night was the largest in the playoffs for the Patriots in coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, which began in 2000. New England’s previous worst playoff loss under Belichick was a 33-14 defeat to Baltimore also in the wild-card round on Jan. 10, 2010. ... The 30-point margin of victory and 47 points scored were the second most by the Bills in a playoff game behind a 51-3 win over the Los Angeles Raiders in the AFC championship game on Jan. 20, 1991. ... Tampa Bay is 20-0 with Tom Brady when leading at halftime, including 3-0 in the postseason.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Cincinnati's 26-19 victory over Las Vegas on Saturday was the Bengals' first postseason win since Jan. 6, 1991 — when they beat the Houston Oilers 41-14. Bengals coach Zac Taylor was 7 years old when Boomer Esiason threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Ickey Woods and Eric Ball also had rushing TDs to top the Oilers.

CHILLIN' IN BUFFALO

Buffalo's 47-17 victory over New England on Saturday night was the fourth-coldest game in Bills history with a temperature of 7 degrees at kickoff, and the wind-chill making it feel like minus-4. The coldest game was played 28 years ago to the day in Buffalo’s 29-23 win over the then-Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 in a divisional playoff game when the game-time temperature was zero, with the wind-chill making the conditions feel like minus-32.

WHAT'S MY NAME?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during warmups before the game Sunday against San Francisco. The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name. Vander Esch was still wearing the botched jersey in the game. The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys didn’t exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018. Vander Esch was the 19th overall choice.

SIDELINED

San Francisco lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa to a concussion just before halftime of the 49ers' 23-17 win at Dallas on Sunday when he was crunched in the head and neck area by teammate D.J. Jones. ... Tampa Bay All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs limped off with an ankle injury a little over a minute into the Buccaneers' 35-15 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. He returned briefly in the second quarter, before taking the rest of the day off. ... Philadelphia played without defensive end Josh Sweat, who was inactive after being admitted to the hospital and undergoing “an emergency procedure” for what the team described as a “life-threatening situation” earlier in the week. ... Cincinnati defensive tackle Mike Daniels injured his groin in the first quarter of the Bengals' 26-19 victory over Las Vegas on Saturday and did not return. Fellow DT Larry Ogunjobi was carted off early in the third period with a foot injury, while defensive end Trey Hendrickson went out with a concussion in the third.

SPEAKING

— “That sounds like some Pop Warner stuff.” — Buffalo defensive tackle Harrison Phillips after the Bills scored on each of their seven possessions that didn’t end with a kneeldown in a 47-17 rout of New England on Saturday night.

— “It’s exciting for the city, for the state, but we are not going to dwell on that, we are moving forward. This is expected, this isn’t like the icing on top of the cake, this is the cake. So we are moving on.” — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow after the Bengals won their first playoff game since 1991, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dak Prescott on Cowboys fans throwing debris as refs raced to tunnel: 'Credit to them'

    Cowboys fans were seething on Sunday. Apparently, so was Dak.

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Oilers find new way to leave Connor McDavid out to dry

    It's worth questioning the Edmonton Oilers captain after his failed effort to defend the interest in Evander Kane, but this is just another example of the organization failing its superstar.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up