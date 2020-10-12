NFL Today, Week 5

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 12

Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) at New Orleans (2-2), Monday 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN.

Drew Brees looks to improve on his 3-0 record against the team that drafted him two decades ago. The Chargers enter Monday night’s game having lost three straight and having fallen the past five times they’ve played on a Monday night. Brees was a second-round draft choice by the Chargers in 2001 and spent five seasons with the franchise before joining the Saints in 2006. Brees is now the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

___

STARS

Passing

—Deshaun Watson, Texans, threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns as Houston got its first win, 30-14 over the Jaguars.

—Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers, threw for 313 yards — his eighth 300-yard game — and two touchdowns as Carolina won its third consecutive game, 23-16 over the winless Falcons.

—Kyler Murray, Cardinals, went 27 of 37 for 380 yards and a touchdown in a 30-10 win at the Jets.

—Derek Carr, Raiders, finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns in his first win at Kansas City after six defeats, 40-32. KC's Patrick Mahomes finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception.

—Jared Goff, Rams, threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in a 30-10 romp at Washington.

—Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns as Miami upset San Francisco 43-17

___

Rushing

—Todd Gurley, Falcons, had 121 yards on 14 carries, including a 35-yard TD in Atlanta's 23-16 loss to Carolina.

—Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, ran 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-34 shootout victory against the Giants.

—Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, who rushed for a score against Las Vegas, now has 36 receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns during his career. He joined Jerry Rice (197 receiving touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns overall) as the only players with at least 35 receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns since 1970.

___

Receiving

—Brandin Cooks, Texans, had a season-high 161 yards receiving and a TD in a 30-14 win over Jacksonville

—Chase Claypool , Steelers, scored four touchdowns, and the rookie became the first Pittsburgh player to score four times in a game since WR Roy Jefferson it in 1968. He’s also the first rookie since at least 1950 to catch three touchdowns and add another on the ground and the first Canadian to have three scoring catches in one game since Joe Rooney of the Duluth Eskimos on Oct. 23, 1927. Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia 38-29.

—Travis Fulgham, Eagles, caught 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Steelers.

—Travis Kelce, Chiefs, had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 40-32 loss to the Raiders.

—CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, had eight receptions for 124 yards in the 37-34 win over the Giants. Lamb is the second player with at least five receptions in each of his first five career games in NFL history, joining Terry Glenn in 1996.

___

Special Teams

—Jason Sanders, Dolphins, kicked three field goals in the final two minutes of the first half, something that hasn’t been done since at least 2000. Sanders made five field goals overall, giving him a franchise record 14 straight to open the season.

—Graham Gano, Giants, had three field goals of at least 50 yards for the Giants, from 55, 50 and 54, plus a 28-yarder in a loss at Dallas.

—Isaiah Rodgers, Colts, had the longest return by a player in the league this season, a 101-yard kickoff return at Cleveland.

Defence

—Rams DT Aaron Donald, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, had four sacks in a dominating performance in the Rams' 30-10 victory at Washington. He has 7 1/2 sacks through five games. Teammate Troy Reeder had three sacks. Donald and Reeder are the first teammates to get at least three sacks in the same game since Week 17 of the 2015 season.

—Rookie Patrick Queen highlighted Baltimore's stout defensive performance with a 52-yard fumble return for his first NFL touchdown in a 27-3 win over Cincinnati. The Ravens had seven sacks, including one for Queen.

—Stephon Tuitt, Steelers, had 1 1-2 of the team's five sacks of Carson Wentz in a 38-29 victory.

___

MILESTONES

Philip Rivers, Colts, started his 229th consecutive game, tying him with Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews for the second longest in league history. Brett Favre started 297 games in a row. Rivers also became the fifth quarterback with 5,000 completions, joining Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Story continues