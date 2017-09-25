NFL Today, Week 3

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Cardinals (1-1) have won four straight against the Cowboys. Dallas' most recent win against Arizona came Nov. 12, 2006. The Cardinals are at home after four straight on the road, two in the preseason, two in the regular season. The Cowboys (1-1) last played in Arizona on Dec. 4, 2011. The Cardinals won the game in OT, 19-13. Last week vs. Denver, the Cowboys allowed a 100-yard rusher for the first time in 17 games. 2016 NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott carried nine times for 8 yards against Denver, easily his worst showing in two seasons as pro.

---

STARS

Passing

- Tom Brady, Patriots, was 25 for 35 for 378 yards and five touchdown passes in New England's 36-33 win over Houston. Brady has six games with at least five touchdown passes and no interceptions, the second-most in NFL history. Only Drew Brees (seven) has more.

- Case Keenum, Vikings, was 25 for 33 for 369 yards and three touchdown passes in Minnesota's 34-17 win over Tampa Bay.

- Blake Bortles, Jaguars, was 20 for 31 for 244 yards and four touchdown passes in Jacksonville's 44-7 win over Baltimore in London.

- Russell Wilson, Seahawks, was 29 for 49 for 373 yards and four touchdown passes in Seattle's 33-27 loss to Tennessee.

- Eli Manning, Giants, was 35 for 47 for 366 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions in New York's 27-24 loss to Philadelphia.

---

Rushing

- Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, had 17 carries for 172 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, in Kansas City's 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

- Jordan Howard, Bears, had 23 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

- DeMarco Murray, Titans, had 14 carries for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, in Tennessee's 33-27 loss to Seattle.

- Devonta Freeman, Falcons, had 21 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's 30-26 win over Detroit.

- Dalvin Cook, Vikings, had 27 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 34-17 win over Tampa Bay.

---

Receiving

- Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Vikings. Diggs had eight receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Thielen had five catches for 98 yards in Minnesota's 34-17 win over Tampa Bay.

- Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars, had four catches for 62 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville's 44-7 win over Baltimore in London.

- Brandin Cooks, Patriots, had five catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 36-33 win over Houston.

- T.Y. Hilton, Colts, had seven receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis' 31-28 win over Cleveland.

- Sterling Shepard, Giants, had seven receptions for 133 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, in New York's 27-24 loss to Philadelphia.

- Geronimo Allison, Packers, had six catches for 122 yards, including a 72-yarder in overtime, in Green Bay's 27-24 overtime win over Cincinnati.

- Antonio Brown, Steelers, had 10 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 23-17 loss to Chicago.

---

Special Teams

- Jake Elliott, Eagles, who was two of three on field goals, made a 61-yarder as time expired to give Philadelphia a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Elliott's 61-yard field goal is the longest by a rookie in NFL history and tied for the third-longest game-ending field goal, trailing only Tom Dempsey (63 yards, Nov. 8, 1970) and Matt Bryant (62 yards, Oct. 22, 2006).

- Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans, was 4 for 4 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points in Houston's 36-33 loss to New England.

- Jason Myers, Jaguars, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 5 for 5 on extra points in Jacksonville's 44-7 win over Baltimore in London.

- Matt Prater, Lions, was 4 for 4 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points in Detroit's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.

- Stephen Hauschka, Bills, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points in Buffalo's 26-16 win over Denver.

---

Defense

- Jadeveon Clowney, Texans, two sacks and returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in Houston's 36-33 loss to Atlanta. He became the third player in Texans history with two sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown in a game, joining Mario Williams and J.J. Watt. The two sacks also matched a career high for Clowney.

- William Jackson III and Carl Lawson, Bengals. Jackson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and Lawson added 2+ sacks in Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay.

