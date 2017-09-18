NFL Today, Week 2

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 18

Detroit at New York Giants, 8:30 p.m. EDT. Eli Manning and the Giants (0-1) will have to wait until pregame warmups to see if wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s sprained left ankle will keep him out for a second straight game. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, the league's highest-paid player, was in midseason form in Detroit's 35-23 season-opening win over Arizona with 292 yards passing and four touchdowns while engineering his 27th fourth-quarter or overtime comeback since 2011.

---

STARS

Passing

- Tom Brady, Patriots, threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter for the first time in his career, eclipsed 300 yards passing in the first half for only the second time, and New England scored 30 first-half points en route to a 36-20 victory over the winless Saints. He finished 30 of 39 for 447 yards.

- Trevor Siemian, Broncos, tied a career high with four touchdown passes in Denver's 42-17 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys.

- Joe Flacco, Ravens, went 25 for 34 for 217 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and Baltimore breezed past Cleveland 24-10.

- Drew Brees, Saints, passed for 356 yards and two TDs in New Orleans' 36-20 loss to New England.

- Carson Wentz, Eagles, threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, but his Hail Mary pass bounced off the hands of a couple defenders and fell incomplete as time expired in Philadelphia's 27-20 loss at Kansas City.

- Derek Carr, Raiders, had three touchdown passes to Michael Crabtree in Oakland's 45-20 rout of the New York Jets.

---

Rushing

- Carlos Hyde, 49ers, ran for 124 yards on 15 carries in San Francisco's 12-9 loss at Seattle.

- Jay Ajayi, Dolphins, had 122 yards rushing on 28 carries in Miami's 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

- Derrick Henry, Titans, finished with a career-high 92 yards rushing, including 87 in the final two quarters of Tennessee's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.

- C.J. Anderson, Broncos, rushed for 118 yards and a score and also caught a TD pass in Denver's 42-17 rout of Dallas.

- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, had 87 yards rushing on 27 carries in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Minnesota, his second game since ending a summer-long sabbatical due to a contract dispute.

- Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, ran for 81 yards and two scores in Kansas City's 27-20 victory over Philadelphia.

- Chris Thompson, Redskins, had two touchdown runs and finished with 77 yards rushing on just three carries in Washington's 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Rams.

---

Receiving

- Michael Crabtree, Raiders, caught three touchdown passes from Derek Carr to help lead Oakland to a 45-20 rout of the New York Jets.

- J.J. Nelson, Cardinals, had five receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown as Arizona edged Indianapolis 16-13.

- Travis Kelce, Chiefs, had eight catches for 103 yards and a somersaulting go-ahead touchdown grab with 6:25 left in the game to help lead Kansas City to a 27-20 win over Philadelphia.

- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, had a 53-yard catch and run to highlight his six-catch, 116-yard performance in New England's 36-20 win at New Orleans, but left the game in the second half with a groin injury.

- Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, caught 13 passes for 78 yards in Miami's 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

- Jason Witten, Cowboys, had 10 catches for 97 yards and a TD in a losing cause as the Cowboys were routed by Denver 42-17.

- Keenan Allen, Chargers, caught nine passes for 100 yards in the Chargers' 19-17 loss to Miami.

---

Special Teams

- Chris Boswell, Steelers, kicked four field goals and made both of his extra-point tries in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Minnesota.

- Ryan Succop, Titans, made three field goals and four extra points to help Tennessee to a 37-16 victory at Jacksonville.

- Cody Parkey, Dolphins, hit his fourth field goal of the game from 54 yards with 1:05 to play to cap the Dolphins' fourth-quarter rally that spoiled the Los Angeles Chargers' home opener with a 19-17 victory.

---

Defense

- Chris Jones, Chiefs, had three sacks and an interception in Kansas City's 27-20 win over Philadelphia.

- Aqib Talib, Broncos, returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown with 53 seconds left in Denver's 42-17 rout of Dallas.

- Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals, intercepted Jacoby Brissett on the first play from scrimmage in the extra period, helping Arizona to a 16-13 overtime victory at Indianapolis.

Read More