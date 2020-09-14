NFL Today, Week 1

SCOREBOARD

Mon. Sept. 14

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger makes his return after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. Big Ben has success in Monday nighters, with at least two TD passes in three of his last four such games. The game also marks Joe Judge’s debut as the Giants' coach after he was hired following eight years as an assistant under Bill Belichick in New England.

Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m. The Titans have won four of their last five season openers on the road. But they'll face a Broncos team that is 30-7-1 all-time in home openers. No team has a better Week 1 mark than Denver’s 39-20-1. The game marks the Titans debut of recently signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Denver running back Melvin Gordon will also be playing his first game for the Broncos, but star LB Von Miller (ankle) is out.

STARS

Passing

— Aaron Rodgers, Packers, threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead Green Bay to a 43-36 win at Minnesota.

— Russell Wilson, Seahawks, had four touchdown passes and completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards in Seattle's 38-27 victory at Atlanta.

— Lamar Jackson, Ravens, threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, going 20 of 25 while also racking up a team-high 45 yards rushing in Baltimore’s 38-6 rout of Cleveland.

— Josh Allen, Bills, finished 33 of 46 for 312 yards and three TDs in Buffalo's 27-17 win over the New York Jets, becoming the team's first Buffalo player to top 300 yards since Tyrod Taylor in December 2016.

— Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, perfectly lofted a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining to lead Chicago past Detroit 27-23. Trubisky threw three TD passes in the fourth quarter to help Chicago come back from a 17-point deficit.

— Gardner Minshew, Jaguars, threw three touchdown passes and finished 19 of 20 for 173 yards in Jacksonville's 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

Rushing

— Josh Jacobs, Raiders, ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns in Las Vegas' 34-30 victory at Carolina.

— Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, rushed for 96 yards and two TDs while accounting for 134 yards from scrimmage in Carolina's 34-30 loss to Las Vegas.

— Adrian Peterson, Lions, ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in his Detroit debut, a 27-23 loss to Chicago, just four days after signing with the team.

— Cam Newton, Patriots, rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for 155 yards in his debut as New England's quarterback in a 21-11 victory over Miami.

— Dalvin Cook, Vikings, rushed 12 times for 50 yards, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in Minnesota's 43-36 loss to Green Bay.

Receiving

— Davante Adams, Packers, set a career high and tied a franchise record with 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores to help Green Bay defeat Minnesota 43-36.

— DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play in a 24-20 win over San Francisco.

— Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and Russell Gage, Falcons, each had nine catches in Atlanta's 38-27 loss to Seattle. Ridley had two touchdown receptions and 130 yards receiving, while Jones had 157 yards receiving and Gage finished with 114.

— Mark Andrews, Ravens, caught two touchdown passes in Baltimore's 38-6 win over Cleveland.

— Robby Anderson, Panthers, had six catches for 115 yards and a go-ahead 75-yard score in his Carolina debut, a 34-30 loss to Las Vegas.

— Adam Thielen, Vikings, finished with six receptions for 110 yards and two TDs in Minnesota's 43-36 loss to Green Bay.

Special Teams

— Ezekiel Turner, Cardinals, broke through and blocked a punt by Mitch Wishnowsky that Arizona recovered at the 10 and scored on the next play in a 24-20 win at San Francisco.

— Margus Hunt and Bennie Fowler, Saints. Hunt blocked a 54-yard field goal attempt in the first half of New Orleans' 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. Fowler recovered a muffed kickoff at the Tampa Bay 18 in the fourth quarter to set up a 21-yard field goal.

— Michael Badgley, Chargers, booted three field goals to help Los Angeles top Cincinnati 16-13.

Defence

—Jaire Alexander, Packers had a sack, interception and a safety in a 43-36 win at Minnesota, becoming the fifth player to accomplish the feat in a single game since 2000.

