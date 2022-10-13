NFL Thursday Night Football tracker: Justin Fields, Bears host Carson Wentz and the Commanders

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders are facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 6. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders are facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 6. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NFL Week 6 kicks off with a pair of teams with questions swirling around the quarterback position.

The Washington Commanders spent the week embroiled in a mini-controversy over head coach Ron Rivera initially saying that "quarterback" was the reason his team was far behind the rest of the NFC East. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, need to figure out what they have in former first-round pick Justin Fields, but don't appear particularly close to doing so.

Follow all the action here with Yahoo Sports.

Live Updates

