Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 8. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL Week 8 kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a big-name Thursday Night Football matchup.

Will Tom Brady and the Bucs get back on track? Or will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens move to 5-3?

Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.