DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension as the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to a 2-4 start, but they're about to add some big-time firepower.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to return from a six-game PED suspension, and Kyler Murray and the offense need the injection of skill.

Will it help them beat the New Orleans Saints? Follow all the action below with Yahoo Sports.