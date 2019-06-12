NFL throwback uniform rankings: The 20 best vintage looks in the league The NFL will celebrate its 100th season this year, which gives us a good reason to look back on some of the greatest vintage uniforms in league history. With that, there are a handful of NFL throwback uniforms we wish we could see this season. Not all vintage uniforms are the same. (And the Color Rush uniforms don’t count.) We simply looked back at the best uniforms that would be considered throwbacks in 2019 — several of which were on display when the NFL celebrated its 75th anniversary, and a few that are still worn on occasion — and went from there. Some are good. Some are bad. A few are ugly. We love them anyway. Here are the 20 best NFL throwback uniforms. MORE: Ranking all current NFL uniforms

1 Seattle Seahawks These will bring back memories of Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy and when Seattle tweaked its first look, which popped in the 1980s. Fans of Seattle’s current highlighter looks would dismiss these uniforms as too generic, but the silver, green and blue combination jumped off the screen before high-definition television. Better than now? Not quite.

2 Pittsburgh Steelers These jerseys from the 1930s are the most polarizing throwback of them all. Are they awesome or awful? Pittsburgh stopped wearing them in 2016, but there is no doubt Ben Roethlisberger made a bold fashion statement with these uniforms. Better than now? No.

3 Washington Redskins Washington's uniforms are a touchy subject, but the threads worn during the Steve Spurrier era were the best of the alternates. The 1960s throwbacks had a spear on the helmet that looked better than the current logo, and the color combination was sleek. It's better than the throwbacks they wear now. Tell Jacquez Green he doesn't look good in the picture. Better than now? The helmets are better. The rest of the uniform isn't.

4 Chicago Bears The Bears' all-white classic look conjures up memories of Walter Payton, but you can take it even farther back with the white “C” on the side of the helmet that Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus made famous. Better than now? The white ones are, but it’s hard to top that classic home look.

5 Buffalo Bills The Bills have several options for this list, including the classic look with the red bison on the side. We’ll go with the 1990s uniforms, which were made famous by Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed during the four Super Bowl runs. This look was intimidating on Tecmo Super Bowl, too. Better than now? The Bills have so many good throwbacks, but this is still their all-time best look.

6 Green Bay Packers This would be a divisive pick. Some people can’t stand the gold, blue and beige combination. Where’s the green? The Packers’ throwbacks, however, pay homage to the teams of the 1930s and 1940s, and they were similar to the ones worn for the 75th anniversary. We’re OK with Aaron Rodgers in these. Better than now? Of course not. The Packers have a top-five uniform. It's still a fun look.

7 Cincinnati Bengals These uniforms were tiger-styled all the way from the helmet down through the pant legs. The deep black jerseys were awesome, and the all-white look was fresh, too. The Bengals wore these uniforms in Super Bowl XXIII. Better than now? Yes. Why did they ever let these go?

8 Detroit Lions Barry Sanders made these throwbacks look cooler than they really are. Maybe it was the plain silver helmet or pulled-up blue socks. It was probably the once-in-a-lifetime running back doing the unthinkable in plain sight. Better than now? The Lions still use these occasionally on Thanksgiving, but the originals are still better.

9 Cleveland Browns It’s a tough decision, but we’ll go with the classic white uniforms the Browns should bring back to offset their Color Rush brown uniforms. Jim Brown, Ozzie Newsome and Bernie Kosar wore these well, and a few others not so much. Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. would look just fine. Better than now? 1,000 percent better. A thousand percent better.

10 New York Giants The Bill Parcells’ Super Bowl teams of the 1980s wore these beauties. Just picture Phil Simms throwing across the middle or Lawrence Taylor screaming off the edge. “Giants” is underlined on the helmet for emphasis, and the red trim adds to the ultimate Gotham look. Better than now? It’s a toss-up, but we'll take these ones.

11 Miami Dolphins You could go with the 1972 Dolphins uniforms and be perfect, but we like the later versions made famous by Dan Marino and the Marks brothers. Who wouldn’t want an aqua blue Duper facemask? We’ll never tire of the dolphin wearing a Dolphins helmet, either. Better than now? Absolutely.

12 Dallas Cowboys The Cowboys’ throwback is perfect. The white helmet and shoulder pads contrast with the deep blue. It’s exactly what you would picture a team from Texas wearing. Better than now? Their classic uniform is impossible to top, but this is as close as it gets.

13 Los Angeles Rams The problem here is any Rams uniform combination works. They wore the traditional blue-and-gold uniforms in Super Bowl 53, and that is our vote for what they should wear every week. It just reminds us of Eric Dickerson streaking down the sideline. Better than now? These are the best Rams uniforms.

14 Denver Broncos The Orange Crush jerseys and bright blue helmet are good enough on their own, but when you throw a snorting horse between a “D,” it goes to the next level. The Broncos switched uniforms before John Elway won two Super Bowls, but he’ll always look better in these. Better than now? We can see arguments for both, but the old-school helmet puts that uniform over the top.

15 Atlanta Falcons The Falcons switched to the black helmet-and-jersey-look in 1990, and Andre Rison and Deion Sanders helped make it the most-fashionable look in the NFL at the time. By 1991, the Falcons were so cool M.C. Hammer was on the sidelines, and "Too Legit to Quit" was the team anthem. Better than now? Yes. All of those things are still cool today, right?

16 Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles’ wings on the helmet remain an institution, but the uniform continues to morph into darker shades of green with each change. None look better than the Kelly green look the Eagles had in the 1980s with Randall Cunningham and Reggie White. Better than now? These remain the most fly Eagles fly uniforms of them all.

17 Houston Oilers Maybe it’s the unique color combination. Baby blue jerseys. Blood-red trim on a white helmet, and it’s topped with that oil rig. The Oilers later gave way to the Tennessee Titans, but we will never forget this beautiful staple. We still “Luv Ya Blue” today. Better than now? The Titans have never been able to top this uniform.

18 New England Patriots "Hiking Pat" commands a presence, and the red, white and blue uniforms were part of the New England franchise before it became the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady empire. The Patriots haven't been able to wear these throwbacks for years, but they are great. Better than now: Better design, but it's hard to argue with the results of the current jerseys.

19 San Diego Chargers The Chargers have two throwback uniforms that could be No. 1 on this list. The Super-70s uniforms worn by Dan Fouts and the "Air Coryell" teams were great, but you can never get past the powder blue jerseys and white helmets with the number on the side. It's as close to perfect as you can get. Better than now? The new powder blue look is nice, but you can still see the difference.