NFL Thanksgiving Day: Jordan Love leads Packers past Lions, Cowboys-Commanders get ready to square off

Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Christian Walker (9) in the first quarter. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland via Getty Images)

Don't look now, but the Green Bay Packers are starting to play their best football. The team proved as much Thursday, taking down the Detroit Lions 29-22 on Thanksgiving.

Jordan Love was masterful in the win, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Watson also played a big role in the win, pulling in five catches for 94 yards and a score.

Things weren't as rosy on the other side. The Lions struggled out of the gate, ushering back memories of the Lions of old. Jared Goff struggled with turnovers for the second straight game, losing three fumbles.

With Game 1 out of the way, fans can now shift their focus to Game 2. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will go head-to-head in another division matchup. Can the Commanders pull off a repeat of Game 1 and come away with the upset?

