NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 live tracker: Bills visit Detroit for second time in five days

The Detroit Lions have won three straight, and now they host the Buffalo Bills as part of NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The NFL's 2022 Thanksgiving Day slate is here, and it starts with the Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills visiting the traditional Turkey Day host Detroit Lions.

The Bills actually played in Detroit on Sunday after their home game was moved due to the snowstorm that hit the northeastern United States. They beat the Cleveland Browns in that game.

Will they win twice at Ford Field in five days? Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.