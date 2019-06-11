NFL teams show their support for the USWNT

The U.S. women's national team will begin their FIFA Women's World Cup title defense on Tuesday against Thailand.

NFL teams are embodying the One Nation, One Team mantra of the USWNT by tweeting support and well wishes to the players ahead of their first match:

The Philadelphia Eagles recorded a video to the USWNT with Zach Ertz sending a special shoutout to his wife, Julie.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.