What NFL teams play on Christmas? Your guide to holiday football in 2024

For the fifth consecutive season, NFL games will be played on Christmas. The Christmas NFL games are quickly becoming a staple of the holiday season. It's time to kick up your feet with a glass of eggnog and watch four teams who have clinched a spot in the AFC playoff picture duke it out.

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first game of the day. The defending champions have suffered no ill effects of a Super Bowl hangover as they are inch closer to clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The 2024 Christmas NFL games will conclude at NRG Stadium in Houston when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens face in a rematch of the 2023 divisional-round matchup. Here's everything you need to know about this year's NFL Christmas games schedule.

NFL Christmas games

There are two games set to be played on Christmas:

Chiefs at Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Ravens at Texans (4:30 p.m. ET)

Where to watch NFL Christmas games

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will air on Netflix and locally CBS in the Pittsburgh and Kansas City markets at 1:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will air on Netflix and locally CBS in the Houston and Baltimore markets at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

Steelers vs. Chiefs on Christmas

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix

Channel: Local CBS affiliate (Pittsburgh, Kansas City markets ONLY)

To kick off the doubleheader on the gridiron, the Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers return home in Week 17 after a difficult loss on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City is 14-1 on top of the AFC entering Wednesday's matchup. The Chiefs will clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed (first-round bye and home-field advantage) with a win or a Bills loss over the final two weeks. Meanwhile, the Steelers have dropped to 10-5 after their second straight loss. Pittsburgh is holding onto the AFC North title by a thread and will look to hold off the Ravens in arguably the toughest division in the NFL in 2024.

Texans vs. Ravens on Christmas

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix

Channel: Local CBS affiliate (Houston, Baltimore markets ONLY)

The Ravens and Texans will cap off the 2024 NFL Christmas games. Baltimore will hit the road and travel to Houston for a Wednesday evening showdown.

The Ravens have momentum into this matchup, winners of two straight games. Meanwhile, the Texans have secured the AFC South title for the second consecutive season and are nearly locked into the No. 4 seed. Houston is in line for a potentially tough wild card matchup with an AFC North foe, whether the Steelers or Ravens.

Houston's offense will look to bounce back after losing another wide receiver for the season due to injury. The Ravens are eyeing another deep run in January and hope to overtake the Steelers in the AFC North to guarantee themselves at least one home playoff game. These teams could be on a collision course to meet in the playoffs for the second straight year.

NFL playoff picture

Here's how the AFC and NFC stack up entering Week 17:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, AFC West winners)* Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East winners)* Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, AFC North leaders)* Houston Texans (9-6, AFC South winners)* Baltimore Ravens (10-5, wild card No. 1)* Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, wild card No. 3) Denver Broncos (9-6, wild card No. 2)

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (7-8), Miami Dolphins (7-8), Cincinnati Bengals (7-8).

NFC

In the hunt: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7), Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

An asterisk (*) denotes teams that have clinched a playoff spot. Teams that have clinched division titles are noted accordingly.

