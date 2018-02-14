NFL teams mark Valentine's Day with host of corny, cheesy cards

If you, like us, were at your local Target late Tuesday night,you probably weren’t feeling too much love as you were searching through the remnants of the Valentine’s Day cards and gifts looking for something to present to your sweetheart.

But if you weren’t at your local Target late Tuesday night and have forgotten until now that it’s Valentine’s Day, let your favorite NFL team help you out. They’ve posted some truly corny and cheesy digital cards on social media for you to send your love.

For the Philadelphia Eagles fan in your life, a reminder of the shiny silver gift the franchise picked up 10 days ago:





Or if your beloved prefers cut off sleeves, maybe this will warm their heart:





Perhaps your beloved prefers puns? The Tennessee Titans have plenty of those:

A Valentine with Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees. (Titans Twitter)

If you need a valentine for tomorrow I got your back. Hit them DMs today ⛹‍♂️! pic.twitter.com/1JGIFdxX7Y — Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) February 14, 2018

And if you’re happily single, you can send yourself a little love as well. We won’t judge:





And if none of those get your heart racing, maybe this will: on Tuesday, the NFL announced the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens will play in the Hall of Fame game, the first exhibition game of the year, on Aug. 2. That’s in 169 days, in case you’re counting.

