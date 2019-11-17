Will an NFL team sign Colin Kaepernick? Here are the most likely scenarios following the QB’s workout

Free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick went through his workout in Atlanta on Saturday looking to return the league. Regardless of how it went down, at a different time and place from when and where it was scheduled, and whatever you think about its legitimacy, from both the NFL and Kaepernick's camp, it raises one fundamental question.

Now that several teams have had a good look at him in great shape, is there a real chance one of them will sign him?

The odds are still slim, given Kaepernick still carries come controversy with him, and at age 32, there are questions about whether he still has the skills to effectively contribute to an offense that fits his style of play.

Based on all that, here's breaking down all 32 teams in tiers for their potential interest in Kaepernick, from now to 2020, from the possibly maybe to those who definitely won't sign him.

Tier 1: The Colin Kaepernick backup plans

Ravens: This one is obvious. The guy who did things like Lamar Jackson before Lamar Jackson was Kaepernick, under the same offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, under a different coaching Harbaugh. Robert Griffin III Is an OK backup, but should something happen to Jackson, putting Kap in action would seem to make more sense. RGIII, however, is signed through 2020.

Seahawks: They have danced around their interest in Kaepernick, but given how durable Russell Wilson is, there has been no need to consider him for real, as Geno Smith is fine as a clipboard holder and coin-flip caller. But this other run-heavy offense would also seem to be viable for Kaepernick's mobility and big arm. Smith is a pending free agent.

Cardinals: We should mention the situation behind Kyler Murray if we did so for Jackson and Wilson. Brett Hundley also is a pending free agent, and Kliff Kingsbury's spread attack that incorporates Murray's athleticism has a shot to be welcoming for Kaepernick.

Tier 2: The Colin Kaepernick desperation plans

Bears: Mitchell Trubisky's regression has the Bears doubting everything at the most important position with a team ready to win now defensively. They need to give Kaepernick due diligence along with every other QB option in 2020.

Titans: Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill are pending free agents. Tannehill might be pushing for a re-sign, but there is some reason for Tennessee to kick the tires on Kaepernick.

Redskins: Dwayne Haskins has been shaky in a lost offensive season after the firing of Jay Gruden. A new coach in 2020 might want to attach himself to completely different QB options across the board.

Broncos: We know John Elway likes bridge quarterbacks of all styles, and he did mull over whether Kaepernick would have fit in Denver in the past. The Joe Flacco-Brandon Allen-Drew Lock mess with no guaranteed shot at a top first-round QB might prompt more Kap consideration.

Tier 3: The Colin Kaepernick option plans

Bills: Josh Allen hasn't progressed much from his rookie season, with running still being a big part of his game. Buffalo could push him a little more in Year 3 with Kaepernick behind him instead of Matt Barkley.

Panthers: Kyle Allen looks like he might have the goods for a longer-term stay as the QB. With or without Cam Newton in the picture, Carolina needs to be open to more possibilities for 2020, and the presence of Eric Reid gets it on the Kap radar.

Dolphins: We'll presume the Dolphins will attach themselves to someone such as Oregon's Justin Herbert with a top-five pick in the draft, but if not, Kap would be an interesting bridge alternative to Ryan Fitzpatrick, signed through 2020.

Buccaneers: We'll presume the Bucs want to lock up Jameis Winston for the longer term, but if not, Kap would need to be among the several reboot options.

Chargers: We expect Philip Rivers to be re-signed before his pending free agency, but retirement can't be totally ruled out. And given his backup is Kap-like Tyrod Taylor (signed through 2020), who knows?

Tier 3: The Colin Kaepernick emergency plans

Lions: They're out of playoff contention, so they're probably fine playing out the string if needed with Jeff Driskel should Matthew Stafford need more time on the shelf.

Steelers: Mason Rudolph had a bad game to hurt their playoff chances in Week 11, but they won't do anything radical change-wise to save a wild-card berth.

Eagles: Carson Wentz tends to have injury issues this time of year, but they seem OK going down with the Josh McCown route.

Texans: Deshaun Watson has suffered a devastating injury before, but they probably would trust AJ McCarron should something happen to him.

Packers: Should Aaron Rodgers go down, it would be Tim Boyle. But it's still hard to see them fitting Kap in Matt LaFleur's offense.

Cowboys: Should Dak Prescott go down, it would be Cooper Rush. But it's still hard to see them fitting Kap in Kellen Moore's offense.

Tier 4: The Colin Kaepernick gadget plans

Patriots: They don't mind going rogue on players who could help them in some versatile way, so, just saying.

Saints: Teddy Bridgewater is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Taysom Hill is a pending restricted free agent, so, just saying.

Tier 5: The Colin Kaepernick no plans

Bengals: Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley don't look like answers for 2020, but they will likely have a clear shot at LSU's Joe Burrow or Herbert. Plus, this organization doesn't do outside-the-box things.

Raiders: Derek Carr is balling out, and Kap is a completely different style of QB.

Jets: Adam Gase is all in on Sam Darnold, for better or worse.

Giants: He's not right behind Daniel Jones.

Browns: He's not right behind Baker Mayfield.

Vikings: The run-heavy offense is still tailored to a traditional pocket passer such as Kirk Cousins.

Rams: Their system needs more of a pocket distributor such as Jared Goff.

Colts: Their system is great, but it doesn't call for a running QB.

Chiefs: They don't need to force anything with him behind Patrick Mahomes.

Falcons: All their constant offensive changes cater to the traditional skill set of Matt Ryan.

Jaguars: They've got their options now for a while between Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew.

49ers: He's not going back to where it all started.