What NFL team has played the most Thanksgiving games? Records more for all 32 teams

Thanksgiving should be a restful day. Unfortunately for some NFL players, it's anything but.

The NFL on Thanksgiving is a tradition that dates back to the 1930s, when the Detroit Lions hosted the first Thanksgiving football game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, the Lions have been champions of Thanksgiving – well, at least in appearances.

The Lions have remained a staple of Turkey Day pigskin for all to see since their first game, though their record shows they still have some work to do to earn a turkey leg. Later joined by the Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys and Lions are as much engrained into the festivities of Turkey Day as much as cranberry sauce, naps and political arguments at the dinner table.

Here's what to know about Thanksgiving Day records, appearances and more.

What NFL team has played the most Thanksgiving Day games?

The Lions have played 84 Thanksgiving games, the most of any team. They are 37-45-2 in those games. Considering they won't be relinquishing control of the NFL's tradition anytime soon, it's safe to say that they will continue to be Turkey Day's most featured team.

Which team has the most wins on Thanksgiving?

The Lions have won 37 games on Thanksgiving, giving them the most on the NFL's biggest holiday. It's fitting considering they've played 84 games on the day, but it hasn't translated to a ton of success in the franchise's history. Detroit also has 45 losses on Thanksgiving, but recent history suggests that Dan Campbell's team will be improving that record in the coming years.

NFL Thanksgiving records by team

While the Lions have the most Thanksgiving day appearances, all 32 NFL teams have kicked off on Thanksgiving Day. Here's their record by team:

