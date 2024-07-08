NFL suspends Steelers CB Cameron Sutton for 8 games following March domestic battery allegation

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The NFL announced on Monday that it has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy following allegations in March that he committed domestic battery by strangulation.

Sutton was a member of the Detroit Lions at the time of the allegation. The Lions released him on March 21 after police in Florida announced that he was wanted for arrest on a warrant issued on March 7. At the time, police said that they were not able to locate Sutton two weeks after the warrant was issued.

Sutton eventually turned himself in to law enforcement in Hillsborough County on March 31. After he initially faced a felony charge, Sutton was booked on misdemeanor battery. He agreed to a pretrial diversion program on April 17. He's required to undergo a mental health evaluation and is barred from possessing weapons including firearms.

Sutton, 29, signed with the Steelers on June 5. He previously played his first five seasons in Pittsburgh before joining the Lions for a single season in 2023.

This is a developing story that will be updated.