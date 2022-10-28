NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media.

The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season which began in September.

Both Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, posted statements to their Instagram stories confirming the news, with Brady writing: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in 2009 and have two children, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and nine-year-old Vivian Lake. Brady also has another son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In a statement of her own, Bundchen wrote: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love and attention they greatly deserve.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

“I kindly ask that our privacy is respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele.”

Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

After announcing his retirement in 2022, Brady reversed the decision in a shock move declaring he had “unfinished business” in the NFL.

The quarterback holds career records in all three categories from his 23 years in the league and is one of only two starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Brady and Bundchen have both been contacted for comment.

