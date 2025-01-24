NFL Super Bowl 2025 guide: When is it, how to watch, half-time show and latest odds

Patrick Mahomes is aiming to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat - Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

With the conference championships to come, four teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LIX: the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The two teams to contest the NFL’s showpiece, in its 59th edition and arguably the biggest date on the global sporting calendar, will be decided this weekend when the Eagles host the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game (Sunday, 8pm GMT at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) before the Chiefs welcome the Bills in the AFC Championship Game (Sunday, 11.30pm GMT at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City).

The winners of those matches will advance to the Super Bowl in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, where they will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, could become the first franchise in NFL history to achieve a Super Bowl three-peat after last year becoming back-to-back champions with victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The previous year, Mahomes led his team to glory by beating the Eagles.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl ?

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, February 9.

What is the UK time for the 2025 Super Bowl?

In the UK, kick-off will be at 11.30pm. The game starts at 5.30pm local time in New Orleans, which adheres to the Central Standard Time (CST) zone. That correlates to 3.30pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) or 6.30pm Eastern Time (ET).

Where is Super Bowl 2025 being played?

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host the Super Bowl, for the eighth time. The first occasion the stadium hosted a Super Bowl was in 1978, when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Denver Broncos. The last time the Super Bowl was in town was in 2013, when the the arena was known as Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the Baltimore Ravens emerging victorious then by seeing off the 49ers.

Built in 1975 and boasting a diameter of 680 feet, the arena remains the largest fixed-dome structure in the world. Around 30,000 people took shelter in the Superdome when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, however the cyclone ripped two holes in the stadium’s roof, leading to the playing field to become flooded. Repairs cost an estimated $185 million (£150 million).

The Superdome has featured multiple synthetic turfs laid over the years, and the teams in this year’s Super Bowl will also do battle on an artificial surface.

Caesars Superdome will host its eighth Super Bowl this year - Tyler Kaufman/AP

The Superdome has a capacity of around 76,000 for NFL games

How do I watch Super Bowl 2024?

In the UK, the match will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 and online via ITVX.

Alternatively, subscribers to Sky Sports and DAZN can also watch the action live.

This year FOX will be the host broadcasters as part of an agreement by which the game rotates between the four main broadcasters in the US.

On commentary duty for FOX will be quarterback legend Tom Brady, widely regarded as the NFL’s greatest of all time thanks to the seven Super Bowl rings he collected (six of those with the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2021 when they defeated Mahomes’s Chiefs in the showpiece).

Despite his exemplary qualifications for the job, Brady’s debut season the commentary box has been met with mixed reviews, with critics none too impressed by his delivery – sometimes described as nasal or congested by his most vociferous detractors on social media – while conceding he does not lack for expertise and insight.

Describing the action with Brady will be the experienced sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt.

In the US, the Super Bowl will be streamed on Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo, Fox Sports app and more

Who will sing the national anthem?

Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning singer and composer, has been given the honour. Batiste rose to prominence in the US as the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He is a New Orleans native.

Who will perform in the half-time show?

Kendrick Lamar, the acclaimed rapper, is the headline act. He was part of the half-time show in 2022, alongside Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg but will be the main draw this year. After he was announced, Lamar said: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Among Lamar’s support acts will be SZA, one of his regular collaborators. They are highly likely to perform All of the Stars, a hit song from the film Black Panther. Note: the video below contains bad language.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

The pop mega-star is no stranger to NFL games as she is regularly spotted in the VIP box at Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Kansas City’s record-breaking tight end. Should the Chiefs make it to New Orleans for their three-peat bid, it is safe to assume Swift will be in attendence.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2024?

At last year’s Super Bowl the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second year in a row, thereby taking his overall tally for the prestigious individual award to three. Mahomes also boasts two NFL MVPs (judged on a player’s performance during the regular season only).

Who will play in Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl marks the conclusion of the NFL play-offs following the end of the 18-week regular season, during which each team plays 17 games.

A total of 14 teams qualified for the play-offs, with the top two seeds in the AFC and the NFC (the two NFL conferences) receiving a bye in the first round of the play-offs.

NFL play-off schedule and results

Wild-card round

Saturday, January 11, 2025

AFC wild-card – Los Angeles Chargers 12 Houston Texans 32

Sunday, January, 12, 2025

AFC wild-card – Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Baltimore Ravens 28

AFC wild-card – Denver Broncos 7 Buffalo Bills 31

NFC wild-card – Philadelphia Eagles 22 Los Angeles Rams 10

Monday, January 13

NFC wild-card – Washington Commanders 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

Tuesday, January 14

NFC wild-card – Minnesota Vikings 27 Los Angeles Rams 20

Divisional round

Saturday, January 18

AFC divisional – Houston Texans 14 Kansas City Chiefs 23

Sunday, January 19

NFC divisional – Washington Commanders 45 Detroit Lions 31

NFC divisional – Los Angeles Rams 22 Phildelphia Eagles 28

AFC divisional – Buffalo Bills 27 Baltimore Ravens 25

Conference-championship round

Sunday, January 26

NFC championship Game – Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

AFC championship Game – Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, February 9

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs – 5.30pm CST (FOX)/11.30pm GMT (Sky/ITV1/DAZN)

What are the latest Super Bowl odds?

Philadelphia Eagles 15/8

Kansas City Chiefs 9/4

Buffalo Bills 5/2

Washington Commanders 7/1

Odds correct as of January 22

Previous winners

Which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six Super Bowls, the most of of the franchises in the NFL. Next best are the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, both of whom have won five apiece.

6 wins: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers

5 wins: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys

4 wins: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs

3 wins: Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders

2 wins: Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 win: Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints

Which teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Numbers in brackets show Super Bowl appearances

Cleveland Browns (0), Detroit Lions (0), Houston Texans (0), Jacksonville Jaguars (0), Arizona Cardinals (1), Los Angeles Chargers (1), Tennessee Titans (1), Atlanta Falcons (2), Carolina Panthers (2), Cincinnati Bengals (3), Buffalo Bills (4), Minnesota Vikings (4)

Which player has the most Super Bowl wins?

Tom Brady, the great quarterback, won the Super Bowl seven times, six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three players won the Super Bowl six times: Fuzzy Thurston (offensive linesman), Forrest Gregg (offensive linesman), and Herb Adderley (defensive back).

13 players have won the Super Bowl five times.

Previous MVPs

What is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The trophy has been awarded to every Super Bowl winner since 1967 and is named in honour of Vince Lombardi – the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls.