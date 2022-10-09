NFL Sunday Night Football tracker: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens host reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Night Football is here, and NFL Week 5 is delivering a big AFC North showdown between Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Follow all the action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Colts move to 2-2-1 while the Broncos are 2-3. Let us never speak of this again.
Colts win 12-9 in OT in an unspeakably bad game.
Here is the outcome of every drive:
Punt Field goal Punt Punt Punt Punt Punt Field goal Punt Interception Punt End of half Punt Field goal Blocked field goal Interception Field goal Punt Interception Punt Punt Punt Interception Field Goal End of regulation Field goal Turnover on downs
They didn't get it.
The Broncos have 4th-and-1 on the Indy 5 and it looks like they're going for it. Here's the game.
The Broncos gain 61 yards on two plays (Melvin Gordon screen, Jerry Jeudy catch-and-run) and now they're at the Colts' 14.
The Colts move ahead 12-9 with a field goal. The Broncos now must score or lose.
The Colts are driving better than they have all game. Injuries and exhaustion might be adding up for the Denver defense.
The broadcast is showing Broncos fans leaving this game instead of watching overtime. No one can blame them.