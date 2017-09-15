NFL streaming service says it has no excuses for poor debut

TORONTO (AP) -- A streaming service that offers all National Football League games in Canada says it resolved many of its issues following a woeful debut.

DAZN said in a statement Thursday there are ''no excuses'' and said the debut did not go as planned.

Canadians wanting to watch any NFL game they want must subscribe to the UK-based service. Some NFL games remain on cable television, but viewers must subscribe to DAZN to get all of the games.

Viewers took to social media to complain of poor picture quality Some say it didn't work at all. Others cited audio glitches. The company blamed the audio on ''human error.''

DAZN - pronounced Da Zone - says the ''error codes subscribers were seeing have been resolved'' and says it will reach out to customers.