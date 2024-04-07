NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson help Rey Mysterio win at WrestleMania 40

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce (right) with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania (Getty Images)

On the first night of WrestleMania 40, Jason Kelce, who used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, made a surprise appearance in the ring, to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their match.

Kelce, whose brother Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift, was joined by former teammate Lane Johnson, as Rey Mysterio and Andrade beat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The NFL pair jumped the barrier to stop Dominik from smashing a chair on Rey Mysterio, sporting Eagles-style green masks.

Kelce and Johnson threw Dominik into the ring post, turning the tide of the match and allowing the more experienced Mysterio to take advantage and claim the win.

Kelce and Johnson took off their masks and tore off their shirts before celebrating in front of the Philadelphia crowd, after celebrating in the ring with Rey and Andrade.

Kelce has not announced his next venture after announcing his retirement from NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 seasons with the team.

The main event of night one saw Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson competing fully in WWE for the first time in 11 years, as he teamed with his ‘cousin’ Roman Reigns to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Due to The Rock and Reigns’s victory, the latter’s Universal Championship defence against Rhodes – the main event of night two – will be ‘anything goes’, meaning plenty of weapons and interferences.

Also on night one, Rhea Ripley retained the Women’s World Championship against fellow megastar Becky Lynch, while record-breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther lost his title to Sami Zayn. There was also a six-team ladder match for the Undisputed Tag-Team Titles, and brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso went head to head in a match years in the making.