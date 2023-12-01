NFL star Von Miller turns himself in after arrest warrant issued in domestic violence case: Police

NFL star Von Miller turned himself in to police Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for the Buffalo Bills linebacker on a domestic violence charge, Texas authorities said.

Miller, 34, was booked into the DeSoto Tri-City Jail, the Glenn Heights police station confirmed to ABC News.

A warrant for Miller's arrest on the charge of assault on a pregnant person was issued out of Dallas County on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images, FILE)

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Miller and his partner had a verbal argument on Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. local time. Miller allegedly shoved and pushed the woman while she attempted to leave a Dallas apartment, according to the affidavit.

Miller is also accused of pulling the woman by her hair and placing his hands around her neck, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she would call the police, at which point Miller left the apartment, according to the affidavit. Police said they responded to a "major disturbance" at the residence around 11:45 a.m. local time.

The complainant, who is six weeks pregnant, had minor abrasions on her left hand and bruising to her neck, according to the affidavit.

PHOTO: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during practice on Aug. 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images, FILE)

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, has been in the NFL since 2011. The DeSoto, Texas-native previously played for the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, before joining the Bills last year.

In a statement to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA, the Bills said: "This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

