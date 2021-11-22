NFL star Odell Beckham Jr to receive 100% of salary in Bitcoin

LA Rams player Odell Beckham Jr has teamed up with the popular crypto wallet Cash App to receive 100% of his salary in Bitcoin.

Beckham Jr took to Twitter to update his 4.1m followers on the collaboration by saying: “It’s the start of a new era and I’m looking forward to the future. That’s why I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin, thanks to @CashApp.”

The wide receiver also revealed that he is “giving back a total of $1m in BTC” through his partnership with Square-owned Cash App.

It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

OBJ’s partnership with Cash App follows NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first venture into cryptocurrency via a similar deal.

The two aren’t the only NFL players with an interest in the industry either – Legendary quarterback Tom Brady started working with crypto exchange FTX this year and has already stated he would like to get paid in Bitcoin.

Brady has also co-founded his own NFT company – Autograph – a platform that creates digital collections of the biggest names in sport and entertainment such as Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, and Usain Bolt.

Additionally, the NFL has taken advantage of the popularity of NFTs by partnering with Dapper Labs to launch a series of collectable NFL sports highlights.

Fan token platform Socios has also expanded expansion efforts in the US following its first partnership with NFL team New England Patriots.