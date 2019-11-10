NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10

Week 10 means we're past the halfway point of the 2019 NFL season. But here still is plenty yet to determined in terms of the standings and what teams will end up making the playoffs in the AFC and NFC over the final two months.

it's time again to check in on where every team stands to know where they all might finish later, from top playoff seeds to those postseason also-rans, more with the top draft picks in mind.

Here's an updated look at what each conference field would look like if the playoffs started in Week 10.

NFL POWER RANKINGS:

49ers, Saints jump Patriots; Ravens, Seahawks pass Packers for Week 10



NFL standings for Week 10

AFC playoff picture

Who would be in?

1. Patriots, first place, AFC East (8-1) — The Patriots will stay here a game ahead of the Ravens no matter what during their Week 10 bye. They draw a tough NFC opponent, the Eagles, in Week 11, followed by the Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs. So the No. 1 seed is far from secure despite a perfect first half.

2. Ravens, first place, AFC North (6-2) — The Ravens beat the Patriots in Week 9 to grab the key head-to-head tiebreaker. They will work to keep the momentum against the Bengals with the Texans, Rams and 49ers around the corner.

3. Texans, first place, AFC South (6-3) — The Texans also enjoy a bye in Week 10 after a big win over the Jaguars in London in Week 9. They need to rev up for the Ravens in a critical game next and they would fall out of first place should the Colts, who beat them earlier, take care of business against the Dolphins.

4. Chiefs, first place, AFC West (5-3) — The Chiefs got a much-needed win without Patrick Mahomes against the Vikings in Week 9 and they can go back to trying to pad their AFC resume with him likely against the Titans. They have yet to play the Patriots but have a win over the Ravens and losses to the Texans and Colts that may affect them later.

5. Bills, second place, AFC East (6-2) — The Bills got a key win over the Redskins in Week 9 to maintain their breathing room for this spot over the losing Colts and winning Steelers and Raiders. They must take care of the Browns and a favorable schedule to keep holding off heated competition.

6. Colts, second place, AFC South (5-3) — The Colts couldn't come through with the winning field goal at the Steelers, making the AFC South and wild-card races a whole lot more interesting as they fell from No. 2. They would jump back to No. 3 at worst with a win over the Dolphins.

Who can get there?

7. Raiders (5-4), 8. Steelers (4-4), 9. Jaguars (4-5), 10. Titans (4-5), 11. Chargers (4-6), 12. Broncos (3-6)

The Raiders got a big boost by beating the Chargers on Thursday night to keep the heat on the Chiefs. In terms of potential wild-card tiebreaking, they beat the Colts but lost to the Texans. The Steelers can't be ruled out for more wild card than division with Mike Tomlin having the defense playing so well.

Who's likely out?

13. Browns (2-6), 14. Dolphins (1-7), 15. Jets (1-7), 16. Bengals (0-8)

The Browns and Jets are massive disappointments. Everyone expected the Dolphins and Bengals to be down here, however.

NFL PICKS WEEK 10: Straight up | Against the spread

NFC playoff picture

Who would be in?

1. 49ers, first place, NFC West (8-0) — The only undefeated team left standing needs a win over the Seahawks on Monday night to pad the division lead and to keep from getting into a virtual tie with the red-hot Saints.

2. Saints, first place, NFC South (7-1) — They have a comfortable lead to repeat as division champs in a weaker than expected group but their eyes of course are on getting another NFC championship game in the Superdome. They get a direct shot at the 49ers at home on Dec. 8.

3. Packers, first place, NFC North (7-2) — The Packers also get their shot at the 49ers in two weeks, only on the road. They do not play the Saints. The first order of business is getting well after the AFC loss to the Chargers with the tough Panthers in Lambeau.

4. Cowboys, first place, NFC East (5-3) — The Cowboys came out roaring after the bye despite a slow start against the Giants. They need to keep winning with the slimmest of leads on the Eagles and the Vikings will be a tough home test on Sunday night.

5. Seahawks, second place, NFC West (7-2) — The Seahawks can't take over first place with a win in San Francisco, but they would get a lot closer. They can at least feel pretty good about their wild-card chances after the big OT win over the Buccaneers.

6. Vikings, second place, NFC North (6-3) — The Vikings couldn't make up ground on the Packers and desperately need the Cowboys win on Sunday night with several teams in hot pursuit of a playoff berth behind them.

Who can get there?

7. Rams (5-3), 8. Panthers (5-3), 9. Eagles (5-4), 10. Lions (3-4-1), 11. Bears (3-5), 12. Cardinals (3-5-1)

The Rams are very dangerous to potentially make it three teams out of the NFC West and everyone is aware of how the Eagles tend to finish strong. The two '18 playoff teams are the most likely to push back in. The Panthers may start fading should they lose to the Packers.

Who's likely out

13. Buccaneers (2-6), 14. Giants (2-7), 15. Falcons (1-7), 16. Redskins (1-8)

The Buccaneers have played better than their record indicates but that's not much consolation now. The Falcons and Redskins are as bad as their record indicates defensively.