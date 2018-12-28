NFL against the spread picks: Titans and Colts will try in Week 17, but who else will?

There are just two Week 17 games in which both teams have something to play for, in terms of the NFL playoff picture.

We know the winner of the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night will go to the playoffs. Also, the Chicago Bears have an outside shot to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but they’d need the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Los Angeles Rams to have a chance. The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings, who need a win or a Philadelphia Eagles loss to get a wild-card spot.

Just because 14 of the games feature at least one team that has been eliminated doesn’t mean there won’t be some Week 17 drama. We just have to figure out which teams are motivated in the final week of the season to play spoiler or finish strong.

The notion that teams won’t try because they’re out of the playoff race isn’t correct. Ask the Cincinnati Bengals, who had nothing to play for in the final week last season but ruined the Baltimore Ravens’ season on Tyler Boyd’s fourth-down touchdown. We see teams entirely out of the playoff race play well in Week 17 every season.

Players have pride. They know that what they put on film in every game will be watched by each team. Just because teams are out of the playoff race doesn’t mean they won’t play hard. However, that doesn’t mean every team will play hard. Some will rest starters. Some have just checked out. That’s what makes handicapping Week 17 unique.

Let’s get to the one game where we know exactly what to expect from both teams. The Titans and Colts aren’t great teams, but it’s basically our first playoff game. The winner is in. The loser is out. If the Jaguars lose to Houston early on Sunday it’s for the AFC South title, if the Jaguars win it’s for a wild card. That’s fun.

Thee’s little clarity on Marcus Mariota’s status, but I’ll pick the Colts either way. I think either Mariota will struggle playing through an injury, or Blaine Gabbert will not be able to get the job done. The Colts are well coached and have been playing very well since a 1-5 start. I’m taking the Colts minus-3 in the SuperContest (the Colts line is off in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em, making them an easy pick there). It should be a pretty good warm-up act for this season’s playoffs.

Here are the picks for the final week of the 2018 season:

SUPERCONTEST

Bills (-3.5) over Dolphins: The early forecast for Buffalo on Sunday is a high of 35 degrees. Why bring that up? Well, I’m assuming a Miami team that saw its season end last week with a truly horrible effort against the Jaguars isn’t going to be too fired up to travel to Buffalo and play in the cold.

Saints (-8.5) over Panthers: The line is off due to quarterback questions with the Saints, I suppose. We know Kyle Allen, Carolina’s third quarterback in three weeks, will play for the Panthers. I think the Saints will actually play harder when Teddy Bridgewater gets in the game. By all accounts his teammates love him, and they’ll know what Sunday will mean for Bridgewater in many ways. And I expect Bridgewater to play well. (The line is off in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Broncos (+6.5) over Chargers: I don’t want to be sitting on a Chargers pick if the Chiefs go out to a 21-0 lead over the Raiders. I’d assume at that point Anthony Lynn will start pulling all his starters. Even if the Chargers play hard the whole game, the Broncos generally aren’t terrible at home. (The line is Broncos +7 in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Browns (+6) over Ravens: I like the Ravens as a sleeper team in the playoffs … if they get there. The Browns have been a good team in the second half, and I think we get maximum effort from them in Week 17. This is their Super Bowl and they want to go into the offseason on a good note. It wouldn’t shock me if the Browns won. This is going to be a good game.

And the rest of the picks …

Packers (-9) over Lions: I’m interested to see how hard the Lions play for Matt Patricia. It sure looked like they checked out last week against the Vikings. Also, the Lions are a bad football team, especially on offense. Meanwhile, the Packers seem to be one of those teams that wants to finish on a high note.

Jets (+14.5) over Patriots: The Patriots need a win to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC. However, they haven’t been so explosive on offense that I feel comfortable laying more than two touchdowns with them.

Giants (-7) over Cowboys: Dallas has said it will play starters, but you have to assume they get pulled early. The only goal Sunday should be getting out of Week 17 with no injuries (and still, it’s tough to pick the Giants here).

Falcons (pick) over Buccaneers: This is easily the top candidate for “game that means nothing for either team and might end up being the most entertaining game of the week.” There should be plenty of points, and I don’t think either team has mailed it in despite being far out of the playoff race.

Jaguars (+7.5) over Texans: When the Jaguars defense is motivated, it can play well. It did against the Colts and Dolphins. It’s hard to know what the reaction will be to Blake Bortles getting one last start. I’ll figure we get some fight from the Jaguars, though that has been rare this season.

Chiefs (-14.5) over Raiders: I think the Raiders’ Super Bowl was last week, a spirited win in what might have been the last game in Oakland. Kansas City hasn’t played great in four weeks though, so this is a tepid pick laying all those points.

49ers (+10.5) over Rams: The 49ers played hard late last season, and they are still trying this year. They gave the Bears a tough fight last week. I don’t assume Todd Gurley will play in this one, and it’ll be a lot tougher on the Rams than it was last week against a dead-man-walking Cardinals team. The 49ers usually get up for the Rams; San Francisco has covered the spread in five of the last six meetings according to OddsShark.

Bears (+5) over Vikings: I assume the Bears play hard, with an eye on the scoreboard. They need a Rams loss for a shot at the No. 2 seed and a bye. While it’s possible the Rams get a blowout win and then the Bears pull starters, I think the 49ers play hard and therefore I think the Bears play hard, too. And if Chicago plays hard most of the game, I’m not sure the Vikings will win straight up.

Bengals (+16) over Steelers: The Bengals aren’t good but 16 points is a lot. The Steelers have a little bit of letdown potential too, knowing they need an upset in Baltimore to make the playoffs.

Seahawks (off) over Cardinals: Plenty of games with no lines in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em. Let’s just say that if the Cardinals fire Steve Wilks on Sunday night, I’d get it. They’ve been horrendous most of the season. Even if we knew right now the Seahawks will play mostly backups (which they should do), I still couldn’t pick the Cardinals.

Redskins (+7) over Eagles: There’s some fear that the Redskins will be crushed after blowing a fourth-quarter lead last week and seeing their playoff hopes officially end. But I’ve been impressed with what they’ve done the last couple weeks. And the thing about Nick Foles being so hot-and-cold means the Eagles are really tough to predict.

Last week: 10-6

Season to date: 118-113-9

SuperContest: 2-3 last week, 35-43-2 season to date

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



