NFL against the spread picks: Could this be the best wild-card weekend ever?

It sounds odd to say about the NFL playoffs, but it’s rare to get 12 viable contenders in the field.

There always seems to be a team that sneaks in that we all know can’t make a run, perhaps from a terrible division, or one that caught a key injury at the worst time. Think about Connor Cook starting a playoff game for the 2016 Oakland Raiders after Derek Carr’s injury.

That’s not a problem this season. All 12 teams are pretty good. Maybe the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going to make a long run, but they are the defending Super Bowl champs and on a three-game winning streak against some good teams. It’s a strong field. That’s reflected in the wild-card round matchups.

It’s not the best measure (especially considering point spreads can fluctuate and differ depending on the sportsbook), but it’s the lowest combined point spread for all four games since 1990 when the NFL adopted the current playoff format. In Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em, the combined point spread of the four games is 11 points. According to Pro Football Reference, the combined spread in 2008 and 2015 was 11.5 points and it was 12 points in 1992. That doesn’t mean we’re in for four great games, but it’s a sign that we’ve got pretty good matchups.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, runs to celebrate with tight end Ryan Hewitt (45) after a Week 17 touchdown. (AP)

Let’s get into the against-the-spread picks for each of the four wild-card games:

Colts (-1.5) over Texans: The line in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em has the Texans as the underdog, though in Las Vegas they’re still a small favorite. But it seems most of the action is coming in on the Colts, because the line keeps moving toward them.

Both teams have been great after slow starts. Houston won 11 of 13 after starting 0-3. The Colts started 1-5 and then won 9 of 10. No matter who you pick, you’re picking against one of the hottest teams in the NFL. This isn’t the typical Saturday afternoon throw-away matchup of wild-card weekend; this is a good game.

I don’t feel great about picking the Colts, because that means I’m picking against a home team with Deshaun Watson that has lost two games since Sept. 23 by a combined five points. But the Colts are on a great roll, a little more diverse on offense, Andrew Luck is playing very well and they recently won at Houston. Indianapolis was the best team in a 24-21 win at Houston in Week 14. It should be a close contest though.

Cowboys (+1.5) over Seahawks: Another line in which the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em has the visiting team favored, though the Cowboys are a small favorite in Las Vegas. It’s another game that should be very close.

I think you have to look at this game in two ways: The Cowboys are a much better home team, and they’ve been fantastic in the second half.

Dallas was 7-1 in the second half of the season and 6-1-1 against the spread, according to OddsShark. The one loss was excusable. It was an ugly performance at Indianapolis, but it was a week after the Cowboys virtually clinched the NFC East with an overtime win over the Eagles. They had nothing to play for that week and predictably came out flat. The rest of the past couple months, they’ve been one of the NFL’s best teams.

Also, there seemed to be more pronounced home/road splits around the NFL this season, and the Cowboys were a good example. They were 7-1 at home and 3-5 on the road. Meanwhile, Seattle was 6-2 at home and 4-4 on the road. The Seahawks had a very good season, but I’m going with the team that was 7-1 at home and 7-1 in the second half of the season.

Chargers (+2.5) over Ravens: I believe whoever wins this game has a very good shot of winning the AFC. And you can make a good case for either team in this game.

If you like the Ravens, it’s because their only loss with Lamar Jackson at quarterback was in overtime at Kansas City. Their defense strangled the Chargers just two weeks ago, holding them to 10 points and 198 yards. Baltimore is great running the ball and plays fantastic defense. That can be a winning formula. Also, the Chargers have to travel across three time zones for a 10 a.m. Pacific time start.

The case for the Chargers might be familiarity. The Ravens have certainly benefited from the element of surprise since Jackson took over. It’s a hard offense to prepare for, because teams don’t see anything else like it. But the Chargers just prepared for this difficult offense two weeks ago. That doesn’t mean Jackson will be slower, but they did a reasonable job against him the first time. Jackson had one 27-yard run, then 12 rushing yards on his other 12 attempts.

I’ll take the Chargers, assuming Anthony Lynn and his staff will make the right adjustments and seeing Jackson a second time will be an edge. And whoever wins this great matchup might make a long run in the playoffs.

Bears (-5.5) over Eagles: While the Nick Foles story is amazing, so is the Bears defense.

I’m not sure Philadelphia has the playmakers to hurt the Chicago defense, which was simply phenomenal against the pass this season. While I’m not sure I entirely trust the Bears inconsistent offense, I don’t think Chicago will need to score a ton.

Nothing against the Eagles, who are on a hot streak, but it seems pretty easy to take the Bears at home giving less than a touchdown. It’s a vote of confidence for their defense, which was the best in the NFL this season.

