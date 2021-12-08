Report: Seahawks S Jamal Adams to have season-ending surgery on shoulder

If the Seattle Seahawks are going to try and salvage their season after Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, they'll have to do it without safety Jamal Adams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Pro Bowler tore his labrum and will need season-ending surgery to fix that and a few other shoulder issues.

#Seahawks Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional significant shoulder damage in Sunday’s win, sources say. He’s having season-ending surgery to repair it all. Same shoulder as last year, with surgery a necessity. Adams will make a full recovery for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

Adams, 26, injured his shoulder sometime in the first half and was listed as questionable after he left the game. His status eventually changed to out and he was seen on the sideline in the third quarter wearing street clothes.

This is the second year in a row Adams has needed surgery on that specific shoulder. He tore his labrum in the back half of the 2020 season, but played through the injury to support the Seahawks in their playoff quest. After the Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, Adams told the media that he needed offseason shoulder surgery.

Seahawks gave up a lot to get Adams

Two shoulder surgeries in less than 12 months is a lot for a 26-year-old, and it's concerning considering his short history with the team. The Seahawks traded for Adams in July 2020, sending two 2021 draft picks (first-round and third-round) and a 2022 first-round pick to the New York Jets. That's a lot, but they didn't appear to have any regrets, signing Adams to a four-year, $70 million extension in August 2021.

But fortunes change quickly in football. Once the 2021 Seahawks started playing, the results were not good. They're 4-8 and quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled. There are still rumors that Wilson wants out of Seattle after this season. And their 2022 first-round draft pick, which currently a top-five pick, now belongs to the Jets.

A year ago, Seahawks were focusing on making the playoffs. Now, they need to win each of their final five games to avoid a losing record. And they'll have to do it without Adams.