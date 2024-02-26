NFL scouting combine 2024: How to watch workouts for NFL draft prospects

Even though the NFL draft isn't for another two months, the scouting combine serves as a delicious appetizer to the main event.

The NFL's annual job summit kicks off Monday, Feb. 26, when more than 300 of the best college football players will be poked, prodded, and put through interviews, on-field drills and tests by the league's coaches, general managers and scouts.

Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, is once again the setting for the combine. Here is everything to know about the 2024 NFL draft scouting combine:

When is NFL combine?

February 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

How to watch NFL combine

Live coverage starts Thursday, Feb. 29, with on-field drills. The combine will be televised on NFL Network.

How to stream NFL combine

NFL.com and NFL+ will stream the scouting combine.

NFL combine schedule

Thursday, Feb. 29: Defensive line and linebackers, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1: Defensive backs and tight ends, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2: Running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3: Offensive line, 1 p.m. ET

How many players will participate in the combine?

Last year, 319 collegiate players were invited to the scouting combine, and this year, 321 were invited to Indianapolis. National champion Michigan leads the way this year with 18 players.

A full list of combined participants can be found here, and the number of invites from each school is listed below.

Michigan: 18

Washington: 13

Florida State: 12

Texas: 11

Georgia: 11

Alabama: 10

Penn State: 10

LSU: 8

Notre Dame: 8

Southern California: 8

Missouri: 8

Ohio State: 8

Oregon: 7

Kentucky: 6

TCU: 6

Clemson: 6

Utah: 6

Illinois: 6

South Carolina: 5

Texas A&M: 5

Miami (Fla.): 5

Arkansas: 5

Auburn: 5

North Carolina: 4

Louisville: 4

Arizona: 4

Oregon State: 4

Mississippi State: 4

Iowa: 4

Kansas State: 4

Maryland: 4

Tennessee: 3

Tulane: 3

BYU: 3

Wisconsin: 3

South Dakota State: 3

Pittsburgh: 3

Duke: 3

Oklahoma: 3

Houston: 3

Texas Tech: 3

Washington State: 3

Mississippi: 3

UCLA: 3

Western Kentucky: 2

Marshall: 2

Troy: 2

Central Florida: 2

Holy Cross: 2

Florida: 2

Colorado State: 2

Minnesota: 2

Wyoming: 2

Connecticut: 2

Boston College: 2

North Carolina State: 2

Kansas: 2

Wake Forest: 2

Southern Mississippi: 1

Boise State: 1

New Hampshire: 1

Monmouth: 1

Purdue: 1

Southeast Missouri State: 1

Rice: 1

Virginia: 1

Colorado: 1

Yale: 1

Howard: 1

Eastern Kentucky: 1

West Virginia: 1

Liberty: 1

Michigan State: 1

North Dakota State: 1

Louisiana-Lafayette: 1

Baylor: 1

Houston Christian: 1

Western Michigan: 1

Charlotte: 1

Indiana: 1

Georgia State: 1

Texas-El Paso: 1

Temple: 1

Virginia State: 1

South Dakota: 1

Fresno State: 1

Syracuse: 1

California: 1

Rutgers: 1

Toledo: 1

Iowa State: 1

Arizona State: 1

Stanford: 1

USA TODAY Sports' Casey Moore contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL combine 2024: Dates, times, TV for draft prospects on-field drills