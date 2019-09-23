NFL scores Week 3: Live results, highlights from Sunday's games

This week will be one of the first in quite some time where none of Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger or Eli Manning starts under center in the NFL.

All three quarterbacks are out, with Roethlisberger sidelined the rest of the season with an elbow surgery, Brees out for a few weeks with thumb surgery and Manning benched in favor of the rookie. Instead, Pittsburgh will play Mason Rudolph, New Orleans will play Teddy Bridgewater and New York will play Daniel Jones.

NFL viewers already got a glimpse of the matchup between the Jaguars and Titans on Thursday Night Football, where the legend of Gardner Minshew II and his mustache continued to grow when he led Jacksonville to its first win of 2019. The Bears and Redskins will play on "Monday Night Football" at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow on ESPN.

Sporting News will provide live scoring updates and highlights for the NFL's Week 3 games. Below are the results:

NFL scores, results for Week 3

Here's the schedule for every Week 3 NFL game along with final scores and how to watch every game live.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Sunday, Sept. 22

Monday, Sept. 23

Game Time (ET) TV Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Highlights from Week 3 NFL games

Rams vs. Browns

Texans vs. Chargers

Final: Texans 27, Chargers 20

7:18 p.m.: Long makes a 43-yard field goal. The Chargers still trail the Texans 27-20.

7:09 p.m.: Watkins hits Akins again for another touchdown, this one went for 53 yards. It's now 27-17 Texans after the missed PAT.

Third Quarter: Texans 21, Chargers 17

6:46 p.m.: Jordan Akins hauls in his first career touchdown reception on a 15-yard strike from Watson. The Texans take a 21-17 lead.

6:26 p.m.: Carlos Hyde drives up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown rush to make it 17-14.

Second Quarter: Chargers 17, Texans 7

5:50 p.m.: Allen hauls in his second touchdown pass of the day, this one from 12 yards out. The Chargers extend their lead to 17-7.

Got the TD and hit the LT. ✊ pic.twitter.com/3H4pyA7q1k — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 22, 2019

5:16 p.m.: Deshaun Watson finds Darren Fells in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Houston now trails Los Angeles by just three.

5:10 p.m.: Ty Long extends Los Angeles' lead with a 34-yard field goal. The Chargers now lead this one 10-0.

First Quarter: Chargers 7, Texans 0

4:34 p.m.: The Chargers turn the turnover into seven points. Philip Rivers to Keenan Allen for seven yards and the 7-0 lead.

Steelers vs. 49ers

Final: 49ers 24, Steelers 20

7:14 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo fires a strike right to Dante Pettis in the end zone. San Francisco jumps ahead 24-20.

6:54 p.m.: Rudolph showing off the arm strength. He hits Diontae Johnson in stride on his way to a 39-yard touchdown. Pittsburgh now has the 20-17 lead.

Third Quarter: 49ers 17, Steelers 13

6:34 p.m.: Wilson again plows through the line for his second touchdown of the afternoon. His 49ers now lead 17-13.

6:22 p.m.: JuJu Smith-Schuster down the sideline and to the house. He takes Mason Rudolph's pass 76 yards for a touchdown to give Pittsburgh the 13-10 lead.

6:05 p.m.: Jeff Wilson plows ahead one yard for the first touchdown of the game. The 49ers are now leading 10-6.

Jeff Wilson Jr. takes it up the middle for the 1-yard TD and the #49ers lead! @WakeEmupJeff903 | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/3dygNg7K5t — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2019

Second Quarter: Steelers 6, 49ers 3

5:41 p.m.: Gay bans through a 52-yard field goal as time expires in the half. Tampa Bay leads 28-10.

5:28 p.m.: Robbie Gould continues the trend of field goals in this game. Despite four turnovers, the 49ers only trail by three after Gould's 24-yarder.

First Quarter: Steelers 6, 49ers 0

4:52 p.m.: Another interception by the Steelers. Another field goal from Boswell. This one from 26 yards out to make it 6-0.

4:31 p.m.: The Steelers can't fully capitalize on T.J. Watt's interception, but Chris Boswell ensures they have something to show for it. A 46-yard field goal makes it 3-0 Steelers.

Saints vs. Seahawks

Final: Saints 33, Seahawks 27

7:33 p.m.: On the untimed down, Wilson hits Will Dissly for the touchdown, but that'll do it.

7:16 p.m.: Wilson darts untouched into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown rush. It's now 33-21 Saints.

7:07 p.m.: Kamara rushes ahead for one yard to put New Orleans up 33-14.

6:42 p.m.: Wilson gets to the outside and fights through the tackle for the 2-yard touchdown rush. Seattle still trails 27-14.

That’s our QB! @DangeRussWilson with a 2-yard TD run!



Q4: SEA 14, NO 27 pic.twitter.com/fGXF4skOPe



— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 22, 2019

Third Quarter: Saints 27, Seahawks 7

6:09 p.m.: Third time's the charm. After two failed touchdown attempts from the 1-yard line, Bridgewater completes a touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to make it 27-7.

Coach Payton dialed it up on 4th down @teddyb_h2o and @Cantguardmike with the rest #Saints up 20 pic.twitter.com/mSm135uNtW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 22, 2019

Second Quarter: Saints 20, Seahawks 7

5:39 p.m.: Alvin Kamara catches a pass from Bridgewater and takes it in for a 29-yard touchdown. The Saints lead 20-7 with 41 seconds left in the half.

AK ALL THE WAY - TOUCHDOWN #SAINTS!⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/LNuFvmEJ74 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 22, 2019

5:23 p.m.: No Drew Brees? No problem. The Saints have another non-offensive touchdown, this one coming on a fumble recovered by Vonn Bell and returned 33 yards for a touchdown. It's now 13-7 Saints.

First Quarter: Saints 7, Seahawks 7

4:54 p.m.: Russell Wilson ties the game up, dropping an 8-yard touchdown pass into the hands of Tyler Lockett.

4:30 p.m.: Well that's one way to put points up on the board. Deonte Harris returns a punt 53 yards for a touchdown. The Saints take a 7-0 lead.

Panthers vs. Cardinals

Final: Panthers 38, Cardinals 20

6:50 p.m.: Joey Slye extends Carolina's lead to 38-20 with a 36-yard field goal.

6:19 p.m.: Are we sure Allen is a backup? He has his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one three yards to Olsen to put Carolina up 35-20.

Third Quarter: Panthers 28, Cardinals 20

6:06 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey is off to the races. He zooms down the field 76 yards for a touchdown to push Carolina's lead up to 28-20.

6:03 p.m.: Gonzalez makes a 47-yard field goal to bring the Cardinals down by only one.

5:51 p.m.: Greg Olsen was wide open in the end zone, and suddenly Allen's statline doesn't look like a backup. Carolina leads 21-17.

5:42 p.m.: David Johnson makes a 3-yard catch and takes it into the end zone for a touchdown. Arizona now leads 17-14.

Second Quarter: Panthers 14, Cardinals 10

5:15 p.m.: Allen completes his second touchdown pass of the day, this one from 52 yards out to D.J. Moore. His Panthers retake the lead at 14-10.

5:09 p.m.: Zane Gonzalez makes a 34-yard boot that gives Arizona the 10-7 lead.

4:36 p.m.: Curtis Samuel hauls in the touchdown pass from Kyle Allen on Sunday to tie the game up at seven.

First Quarter: Cardinals 7, Panthers 0

4:22 p.m.: The rookie to the veteran. Kyler Murray passes the ball one yard to Larry Fitzgerald to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Giants vs. Buccaneers

Final: Giants 32, Buccaneers 31

7:24 p.m.: Gay misses his fifth field goal try and the Giants hold on to win 32-31.

7:17 p.m.: Jones. For the lead. He scrambles seven yards up the middle for a touchdown to give New York the 32-31 lead.

6:59 p.m.: Gay makes his fourth field goal of the day. His 23-yard boot makes it a 31-25 lead.

Third Quarter: Buccaneers 28, Giants 25

6:14 p.m.: Jones with yet another perfectly placed pass. The rookie is just showing off with this 7-yard pass right into the hands of Sterling Shepard to put seven more up on the board.

5:59 p.m.: Jones making a statement at the start of the second half. The first play of the half? A 75-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram. He follows that up with a 2-point conversion.

Second Quarter: Buccaneers 28, Giants 10

5:34 p.m.: Scheduled update: Winston to Evans. 20 yards. Touchdown. That's the third time they've connected for six today. Gay makes the PAT and it is 25-10.

We guess you could say Mr. Evans is pretty good at this football thing.#GoBucs | #NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/mWZFkks8Zc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 22, 2019

5:20 p.m.: Gay's second field goal attempt of the game is good. His 27-yarder makes it 18-10.

4:59 p.m.: That kick was good. After two missed PATs, Matt Gay drills a 47-yard field goal to make it 15-10.

4:50 p.m.: Daniel Jones with his first career touchdown, this one of the rushing variety. He carries it seven yards to make it 12-10.

First Quarter: Buccaneers 12, Giants 3

4:33 p.m.: Winston to Evans. Again. This time from three yards out to make it 12-3. The PAT was blocked.

What's better than one Mike Evans touchdown?



TWO MIKE EVANS TOUCHDOWNS! #GoBucs | #NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/DBSG6cAoYY



— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 22, 2019

4:24 p.m.: Aldrick Rosas makes the 36-yard field goal to put three up on the board.

4:13 p.m.: Tampa Bay strikes first. Jameis Winston drops a 21-yard pass to Mike Evans for the first touchdown of the game, but the PAT is no good. Tampa Bay leads 6-0.

Bengals vs. Bills

Final: Bills 21, Bengals 17

4:05 p.m.: Frank Gore rushes ahead one yard to give the Bills the late lead. Buffalo is up 21-17.

3:56 p.m.: Randy Bullock knocks through the 43-yard field goal to give Cincinnati the 17-14 lead.

3:40 p.m.: 12:34 to go and this game is tied in Buffalo. Dalton finds Joe Mixon in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Third Quarter: Bills 14, Bengals 7

3:18 p.m.: Andy Dalton scrambles up the middle to make it 14-7.

Second Quarter: Bills 14, Bengals 0

2:41 p.m.: Hauschka misses a 62-yard field goal before the second half. Still two seconds left on the board.

2:25 p.m.: After the call of a first down was reversed, Hauschka comes out and makes a 45-yard field goal. It's now 14-0 Bills.

1:56 p.m.: Stephen Hauschka makes the 34-yard field to extend the Bills' lead to 11-0 with 10:33 left in the half.

First Quarter: Bills 8, Bengals 0

1:35 p.m.: Put two more up on the board. Allen hits Cole Beasley for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Buffalo.

1:32 p.m.: The Bills strike first. Josh Allen completes his seventh straight pass, this one in the end zone to Dawson Knox for a 3-yard touchdown.

1:23 p.m.: This game remains scoreless in Buffalo, and Geno Atkins has been a big reason for that.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys

Final: Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6

4:02 p.m.: Tony Pollard rushes 16 yards into the end zone. This one is all but over in Dallas. The Cowboys running away 31-6.

Third Quarter: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 6

3:10 p.m.: Prescott takes it in himself. He finds space and hits it for an 8-yard touchdown rush. Dallas now up 24-6.

DAK DOING IT HIMSELF!



Cowboys offense starting to click in the 2nd half! #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/7Fq36l5AAN



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

2:52 p.m.: Cooper finds his way back into the end zone. 19-yard pass from Prescott and Dallas now leads 17-6.

Might be hot in Texas but don't worry we got AC ❄️ @AmariCooper9 | #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/8BbJnMDIYe — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 22, 2019

Second Quarter: Cowboys 10, Dolphins 6

2:10 p.m.: Don't look now, but Miami is closing the game. A 33-yard field goal by Sanders cuts Dallas' lead down to just four.

First Quarter: Cowboys 10, Dolphins 3

1:41 p.m.: The Dolphins are on the board after a 22-yard field goal is good from Jason Sanders.

1:31 p.m.: Dallas keeps it coming. Dak Prescott finds Amari Cooper in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 10-0.

COOOOOOPPP!!



Dak finds Amari to give the Cowboys the lead! #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/2RKtoDsIIU



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

1:17 p.m.: The Cowboys' drive stalls in the end zone, but Brett Maher drills the 28-yard field goal to give Dallas the 3-0 lead.

1:05 p.m.: Josh Rosen getting his Dolphins' career off to a big-time start. He hits DeVante Parker with a 40-yard pass to put the Dolphins on the Dallas 29-yard line.

Broncos vs. Packers

Final: Packers 27, Broncos 16

3:36 p.m.: Crosby drills the 41-yard field goal to make it 27-16 Packers.

Third Quarter: Packers 24, Broncos 16

3:01 p.m.: Lindsay bounces out of a tackle on the 1-yard line and punches into the end zone. McManus misses the PAT, so it's 24-16.

2:48 p.m.: Jones picks up his second rushing touchdown of the day. Green Bay extends its lead to 24-10.

Second Quarter: Packers 17, Broncos 10

2:17 p.m.: The Packers make the most of the fumble recovery. Aaron Jones punches it in from seven yards away for a touchdown. Now 17-10 Packers.

2:08 p.m.: Brock McManus knots this game up at 10 with a 30-yard field goal.

1:52 p.m.: Mason Crosby breaks the scoreless tie with a 42-yard field goal to make it 10-7 Packers.

1:39 p.m.: Phillip Lindsay gets the Broncos on the board, rushing 1 yard up the middle to tie the game at seven.

First Quarter: Packers 7, Broncos 0

1:07 p.m.: Don't jump offsides and give Aaron Rodgers that free play. He hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown pass to give the Packers the early lead.

Falcons vs. Colts

Final: Colts 27, Falcons 24

3:47 p.m.: Julio Jones with an incredible jumping catch in the end zone. It's now 27-24 in Indianapolis.

3:29 p.m.: Marlon Mack to the end zone. He steps just inside the end zone and makes it a 27-17 Colts lead.

Third Quarter: Colts 20, Falcons 17

3:16 p.m.: Ryan to Hooper x2. The Falcons are getting closer, with the score now at 20-17.

HOOOOOOOOOP there it is (x2)! pic.twitter.com/oT3O6VErCE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 22, 2019

2:49 p.m.: The Falcons finally get their first touchdown of the game. Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper for 13 yards. They trim Indianapolis' lead to 20-10.

Second Quarter: Colts 20, Falcons 3

2:26 p.m.: Brissett continues his sharp outing, finding T.Y. Hilton four yards in the end zone for a touchdown. It's now 20-3 Colts.

2:11 p.m.: Matt Bryant gets the Falcons on the board with a 34-yard field goal to make it 13-3 Colts.

1:58 p.m.: Atlanta keeps Indianapolis out of the end zone despite attempts from the 1- and 3-yard lines. Vinatieri makes the 21-yard field goal and the Colts lead 13-0.

First Quarter: Colts 10, Falcons 0

1:30 p.m.: Jacoby Brissett hits Zach Pascal with the 18-yard touchdown to extend Indianapolis' lead to 10-0.

1:29 p.m.: Falcons running back Ito Smith is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

1:10 p.m.: Who says Adam Vinatieiri should retire? The 46-year-old drills a 49-yard field goal to give Indianapolis the 3-0 lead.

Final: Chiefs 33, Ravens 28

4:08 p.m.: Jackson scampers into the end zone on a 9-yard rush. They fail another 2-point conversion and now trail 33-28.

3:52 p.m.: Justin Tucker knocks through a 39-yard field goal to bring it to a one-score game. 30-22.

3:35 p.m.: Ingram has his THIRD touchdown rush of the day to make it 30-19. The Ravens fail the 2-point conversion attempt.

Third Quarter: Chiefs 30, Ravens 13

3:17 p.m.: Mahomes hits McCoy for a 14-yard touchdown. Make it 30-13 Chiefs.

2:55 p.m.: Ingram keeps the Ravens close with his second touchdown of the day. This one for 19 yards. It's 23-13 Kansas City.

TOUCHDOWN @markingram21 .



We're on the board to start the second half. pic.twitter.com/YKE9EL1sqA



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2019

Second Quarter: Chiefs 23, Ravens 6

2:34 p.m.: Harrison Butker adds to the KC lead just before the half, making a 42-yard field goal. It's now 23-6.

2:13 p.m.: Mecole Hardman to the house. Mahomes hits him with an 83-yard pass and Hardman launches the ball 83 yards into the stands. Now 20-6 Kansas City after the PAT is missed.

Mecole Hardman is VERY fast. pic.twitter.com/7xlBbF8Ner — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2019

2:00 p.m.: What. A. Catch. Demarcus Robinson with the one-handed grab in the end zone from 18 yards out. Kansas City now leads 14-6.

1:42 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead on a touchdown from Shady. LeSean McCoy makes it 7-6 Chiefs on a 1-yard rush.

That'll do LeSean McCoy punches it in for the TD! #BALvsKC | : CBS pic.twitter.com/8kuSMXxVWa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2019

First Quarter: Ravens 6, Chiefs 0

1:26 p.m.: After a penalty on the PAT, the Ravens opt to go for 2. Lamar Jackson is denied in his rush attempt up the middle.

1:25 p.m.: Mark Ingram gets the scoring started in Baltimore. The 14-play, 85-yard drive ends with an Ingram touchdown to give Baltimore the 6-0 lead.

Raiders vs. Vikings

Final: Vikings 34, Raiders 14

3:49 p.m.: Carr finds Tyrell Williams in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass. It's now 34-14 Minnesota.

3:38 p.m.: Bailey makes a 24-yard field goal to extend the Minnesota lead to 34-7.

3:24 p.m.: The Vikings start the fourth quarter with a 50-yard field goal from Dan Bailey to make it 31-7.

Third Quarter: Vikings 28, Raiders 7

2:55 p.m.: Alexander Mattison keeps the Raiders at bay. His 10-yard rushing touchdown pushes Minnesota's lead to 28-7.

Second Quarter: Vikings 21, Raiders 7

2:03 p.m.: A flea-flicker leads to the touchdown. Derek Carr to J.J. Nelson for 29 yards. The Raiders are on the board, but still trail 21-7.

1:53 p.m.: Receiving touchdown? He got that. Rushing touchdown? Why not. Thielen carries it in 1 yard for another score. It's now 21-0 Vikings.

THIS MAN DOES IT ALL.



Adam Thielen with a Rush TD for the @Vikings ! #OAKvsMIN pic.twitter.com/8bam1dfNOI



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

1:44 p.m.: Dalvin Cook rushes up one yard for a touchdown to extend Minnesota's lead to 14-0.

First Quarter: Vikings 7, Raiders 0

1:11 p.m.: Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. That's a connection Vikings' fans have gotten used to. This one goes for 35 yards and a touchdown for a 7-0 Minnesota lead.

Jets vs. Patriots

Final: Patriots 30, Jets 14

3:42 p.m.: Jarrett Stidham is in at quarterback and he throws a touchdown — to the Jets. A pick-6 to Jamal Adams, who returned it 60 yards into the end zone. It's now 30-14.

Third Quarter: Patriots 30, Jets 7

3:19 p.m.: The Patriots have now allowed a touchdown in the 2019 regular season. A muffed punt is recovered by Arthur Maulet and taken into the end zone. The Jets now trail 30-7.

3:06 p.m.: Rex Burkhead darts to the outside and rushes into the end zone from two yards out. He extends New England's lead to 30-0.

2:50 p.m.: A couple penalties keep the Pats out of the end zone. Gostkowski still picks up some points with a 37-yard field goal to make it 23-0 New England.

Second Quarter: Patriots 20, Jets 0

1:43 p.m.: Brady finds his favorite target, Julian Edelman, in the end zone from three yards away. Make it 20-0 New England.

First Quarter: Patriots 13, Jets 0

1:27 p.m.: Brady hits Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard touchdown pass to extend New England's lead. Gostkowski doesn't miss this time and the Pats lead 13-0.

1:15 p.m.: Sony Michel caps off the 88-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown rush to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead. Stephen Gostkowski misses the PAT.

Lions vs. Eagles

Final: Lions 27, Eagles 24

3:44 p.m.: Algohlar picks up his second touchdown reception of the game. The Eagles climb back to a 27-24 deficit.

3:23 p.m.: Matt Stafford passes 12 yards to Marvin Jones for a touchdown to extend Detroit's lead. It's now 27-17.

Third Quarter: Lions 20, Eagles 17

3:11 p.m.: Carson Wentz finds Nelson Agholor in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown reception. Eagles cut the deficit to three.

Second Quarter: Lions 20, Eagles 10

2:24 p.m.: It's now a 10-point lead for the Lions. Prater makes his second field goal of the game, this time from 33 yards out.

2:10 p.m.: Matt Prater extends Detroit's lead with a 25-yard field goal. Now 17-10 Lions.

1:40 p.m.: Kerryon Johnson rushes up the middle a yard to give the Lions the 14-10 lead.

Can't get tackled if you jump over everybody. Smart.



Kerryon Johnson TD for Detroit!



(via @Lions ) pic.twitter.com/0A5UWryhOo







— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

First Quarter: Eagles 10, Lions 7

1:21 p.m.: Jordan Howard makes it look easy. Rushes in from one yard out to give the Eagles back their lead. 10-7 Philadelphia.

1:14 p.m.: How do you respond to a field goal kick? Take Elliott's next kick to the house. Jamal Agnew returns Elliott's kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give Detroit a 7-0 lead.

Take it to the house! #OnePride @jamalagnew with the 100-yard kickoff return for the TD. pic.twitter.com/mg8TP5m5z0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2019

1:09 p.m.: The Eagles take a 3-0 lead on the 25-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.