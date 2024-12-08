NFL scores, live updates: Falcons take on Vikings in Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota

Both the Vikings and Eagles can clinch playoff berths as early as this week

Week 14 of the NFL season is here and the only matchup in the early window featuring two playoff hopefuls has some extra spice: Kirk Cousins makes his return to Minnesota as the Falcons travel north to play the Vikings.

Minnesota is about as quietly 10-2 as a team can be in the NFL, with much of the attention in the NFC trained on the splashy Lions and Eagles. Sam Darnold has been steady all season, guiding the Vikings to the doorstep of a playoff berth — a win Sunday, coupled with losses later this afternoon by the Rams and Cardinals, gets Minnesota in.

The Falcons haven't been as steady, losing their past three games, and Cousins' turnover issues have been front and center during the losing streak. In those three games, he's thrown six interceptions — including four picks in a Week 13 home loss to the Chargers — with zero touchdown passes. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings as the understudy, but with Atlanta still leading the NFC South and having swept Tampa Bay, it'll be the veteran under center as the Falcons make a run to try and win the division.

Week 14 Sunday NFL schedule

(Byes: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans)

Early window

Late window