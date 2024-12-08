NFL scores, live updates: 49ers are desperate for a win vs. Bears as Chicago enters post-Matt Eberflus era

Both the Bears and 49ers have seen better days this season. It doesn't seem like long ago that Chicago was 4-2 heading into their bye week after thumping both Carolina and Jacksonville. Yes, those are two of the worst teams in the league this season, but wins by three touchdowns or more are hard to come by in the NFL, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams looked like he was heating up. But the 4-8 Bears have now lost six in a row, costing Matt Eberflus his job as the head coach. While there are no moral victories, that streak includes one-score losses to four NFC teams in the thick of the playoff chase — Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit.

At 5-7, the 49ers still have some hope because they play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, with Seattle only two games in front. But with just five games to play and a mounting list of injuries, it'll be an uphill climb for San Francisco. The Christian McCaffrey injury was a devastating development, and injuries to Trent Williams and Nick Bosa have been a big blow in the trenches. Add in that Fred Warner has been playing this season with an ankle fracture, and it's no wonder that the team that has played in the last three NFC title games is already on the ropes in Week 14.

