NFL scores, live updates: Steelers-Eagles, Bills-Lions highlight Week 15 slate

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15. Philadelphia can win its 10th consecutive game and stay right behind the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. After the Steelers, the Eagles arguably have a soft end to the regular season with the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Pittsburgh can maintain distance between itself and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North with a win, in addition to strengthening its hold on a top-three seed in the AFC playoffs. However, the Steelers are one of four teams set to play three games in 11 days, and a clash with the Eagles is a tough way to start that stretch.

In the other heavyweight matchup, the Lions are eyeing their 12th consecutive victory and need another win to stay ahead of the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC playoff standings. Detroit has won its past two games by three points each and is shorthanded on defense against a Bills offense that just scored 42 points against the Los Angeles Rams. Josh Allen threw for three TDs and rushed for another three in that game.

Week 15 Sunday NFL schedule

Early window

Cowboys vs. Panthers — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Chiefs vs. Browns — 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins vs. Texans — 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Jets vs. Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Commanders vs. Saints — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Ravens vs. Giants — 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Bengals vs. Titans — 1 p.m. ET Fox

Late window

Patriots vs. Cardinals — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Colts vs. Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Bills vs. Lions — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Buccaneers vs. Chargers — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Steelers vs. Eagles — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Packers vs. Seahawks — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

