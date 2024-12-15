NFL scores, live updates: Chiefs go for 13th win against Browns, Ravens take on Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs are pursuing their 13th win of the season and fourth consecutive victory. Those should be attainable against a Cleveland Browns team that's lost four of its past five games and only won three for the season. Of greater concern for the Chiefs is playing three games in 11 days. Building a big lead and resting the starters would be a benefit, but Kansas City has played close games all season. Their past three wins have been by three points or less.

Losing two of their past three games, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) need a win to stay within striking distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) in the AFC North. The Ravens also need to stay ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos in the AFC playoff standings. A 2-11 New York Giants team on its way to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft looks like the ideal opponent.

While it's not a marquee matchup, the Carolina Panthers are 3-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys, a scenario very few likely would've imagined when the season began. Carolina is 2-3 in its past five games but lost by three or fewer points in four of those matchups.

Week 15 Sunday NFL schedule

Early window

Cowboys vs. Panthers — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Chiefs vs. Browns — 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins vs. Texans — 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Jets vs. Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Commanders vs. Saints — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Ravens vs. Giants — 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Bengals vs. Titans — 1 p.m. ET Fox

Late window

Patriots vs. Cardinals — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Colts vs. Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Bills vs. Lions — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Buccaneers vs. Chargers — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Steelers vs. Eagles — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Packers vs. Seahawks — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live game updates, highlights and more.