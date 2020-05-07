NFL schedule leaks 2020: Tracking rumors, latest news ahead of official announcement

Thursday, May 7 is a glimpse into the future.

No need to call Doc Brown or get the time machines ready, it's just the release of the 2020 NFL schedule at 8 p.m. ET. But reports of scheduled matchups will trickle in well before then, as is custom on this day every year.

2020 NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE:

Strength of schedule rankings



One thing we know for sure: The NFL has already nixed the idea of playing international games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic limiting travel and complicating things for professional sports leagues around the world. But there are still plenty of intriguing matchups and storylines that'll be on this year's slate of games — should the NFL season get underway accordingly.

Below you'll find schedule leaks and rumors leading up to the official schedule release at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL schedule leaks 2020

The NFL will officially release the schedule during a three-hour show on ESPN at 8 p.m. Before then, though, NFL insiders will likely be dropping nuggets of reported, rumored matchups, which you can find below.

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Jaguars vs. Dolphins (via the Miami Herald)

Week 4

-

Week 5

-

Week 6

-

Week 7

-

Week 8

Bills vs. Patriots (via USA Today)

Week 9

-

Week 10

-

Week 11

-

Week 12

Packers vs. Bears — SNF (via PackersNews.com)

Week 13

Eagles vs. Packers (via PackersNews.com)

Week 14

-

Week 15

Packers vs. Panthers (via PackersNews.com)

Week 16

Saints vs. Vikings (via The Athletic)

Week 17