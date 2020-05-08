NFL schedule 2020: Monday, Sunday, Thursday night football schedules, TV channels for prime time games
After an offseason that has been turbulent, to say the least, the 2020 NFL season is finally on the horizon.
On Thursday, the league announced the schedule for the upcoming year, and it features a number of high-profile matchups in prime time TV slots. The games played on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights are nationally televised and serve as appointment television for football fans across the country.
The broadcasts will be carried by the usual networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network carrying Thursday night games, NBC holding onto its traditional Sunday night slot and ESPN airing the matchups on Monday night.
The Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs, Packers, 49ers, Rams and Buccaneers appear most often in prime time during the 2020 NFL season with five games apiece.
Below is the complete prime time TV schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night game.
2020 NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE:
Strength of schedule rankings | Best "revenge" games
'Thursday Night Football' schedule 2020
Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, NFL Network
Live stream: Amazon Prime
Fox will once again carry Thursday night games throughout the season with its premier broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.
Week
Date
Matchup
TV channel
2
Sept. 17
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Network
3
Sept. 24
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins
NFL Network
4
Oct. 1
New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
Fox, NFLN, Prime
5
Oct. 8
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fox, NFLN, Prime
6
Oct. 15
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Fox, NFLN, Prime
7
Oct. 22
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
Fox, NFLN, Prime
8
Oct. 29
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Fox, NFLN, Prime
9
Nov. 5
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
Fox, NFLN, Prime
10
Nov. 12
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Fox, NFLN, Prime
11
Nov. 19
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Fox, NFLN, Prime
12
Nov. 26
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Fox, NFLN, Prime
14
Dec. 3
Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots
Fox, NFLN, Prime
15
Dec. 10
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Fox, NFLN, Prime
'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2020
Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports
For the 14th year in a row, NBC will be broadcasting one of the most anticipated games of the week each Sunday night. As per usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will serve as commentators.
Week 1
Sept. 10 (Thur.)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
Sept. 13
Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2
Sept. 20
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Week 3
Sept. 27
New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4
Oct. 4
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5
Oct. 11
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6
Oct. 18
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7
Oct. 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8
Nov. 1
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9
Nov. 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10
Nov. 15
New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 11
Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12
Nov. 29
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13
Dec. 6
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14
Dec. 13
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15
Dec. 20
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 15
Dec. 21
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16
Dec. 27
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 17
Jan. 3
TBD
'Monday Night Football' schedule 2020
Week 15 Dec. 20 Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel : ESPN
Live stream : ESPN app
Week 15 Dec. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
ESPN is entering its 50th year as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team in the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team on the call in 2020 after criticism of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland's performance last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be.
Week 1 (7:15 p.m. ET)
Sept. 14
New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1 (10:10 p.m. ET)
Sept. 14
Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2
Sept. 21
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 3
Sept. 28
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4
Oct. 5
Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 5
Oct. 12
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6
Oct. 19
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7
Oct. 26
Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8
Nov. 2
New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9
Nov. 9
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10
Nov. 16
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11
Nov. 23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12
Nov. 30
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13
Dec. 7
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14
Dec. 14
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15
Dec. 20
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 15
Dec. 21
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16
Dec. 28
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills