NFL schedule 2020: Monday, Sunday, Thursday night football schedules, TV channels for prime time games

After an offseason that has been turbulent, to say the least, the 2020 NFL season is finally on the horizon.

On Thursday, the league announced the schedule for the upcoming year, and it features a number of high-profile matchups in prime time TV slots. The games played on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights are nationally televised and serve as appointment television for football fans across the country.

The broadcasts will be carried by the usual networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network carrying Thursday night games, NBC holding onto its traditional Sunday night slot and ESPN airing the matchups on Monday night.

The Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs, Packers, 49ers, Rams and Buccaneers appear most often in prime time during the 2020 NFL season with five games apiece.

Below is the complete prime time TV schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night game.

2020 NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE:
Strength of schedule rankings | Best "revenge" games

'Thursday Night Football' schedule 2020

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: Fox, NFL Network

  • Live stream: Amazon Prime

Fox will once again carry Thursday night games throughout the season with its premier broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.

Week

Date

Matchup

TV channel

2

Sept. 17

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

NFL Network

3

Sept. 24

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

NFL Network

4

Oct. 1

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Fox, NFLN, Prime

5

Oct. 8

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fox, NFLN, Prime

6

Oct. 15

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Fox, NFLN, Prime

7

Oct. 22

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Fox, NFLN, Prime

8

Oct. 29

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Fox, NFLN, Prime

9

Nov. 5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Fox, NFLN, Prime

10

Nov. 12

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Fox, NFLN, Prime

11

Nov. 19

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Fox, NFLN, Prime

12

Nov. 26

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Fox, NFLN, Prime

14

Dec. 3

Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

Fox, NFLN, Prime

15

Dec. 10

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Fox, NFLN, Prime

'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2020

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: NBC

  • Live stream: NBC Sports

For the 14th year in a row, NBC will be broadcasting one of the most anticipated games of the week each Sunday night. As per usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will serve as commentators.

Week 1

Sept. 10 (Thur.)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Sept. 13

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2

Sept. 20

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Week 3

Sept. 27

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 4

Oct. 4

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5

Oct. 11

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 6

Oct. 18

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 7

Oct. 25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8

Nov. 1

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9

Nov. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 10

Nov. 15

New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 11

Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12

Nov. 29

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Week 13

Dec. 6

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Week 14

Dec. 13

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15

Dec. 20

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 15

Dec. 21

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16

Dec. 27

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 17

Jan. 3

TBD

'Monday Night Football' schedule 2020

Week 15 Dec. 20 Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET

  • TV channel : ESPN

  • Live stream : ESPN app

Week 15 Dec. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN is entering its 50th year as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team in the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team on the call in 2020 after criticism of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland's performance last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be.

Week 1 (7:15 p.m. ET)

Sept. 14

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1 (10:10 p.m. ET)

Sept. 14

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2

Sept. 21

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3

Sept. 28

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4

Oct. 5

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 5

Oct. 12

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6

Oct. 19

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7

Oct. 26

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

Week 8

Nov. 2

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9

Nov. 9

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Week 10

Nov. 16

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 11

Nov. 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 12

Nov. 30

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13

Dec. 7

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14

Dec. 14

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 15

Dec. 20

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 15

Dec. 21

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16

Dec. 28

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

