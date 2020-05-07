NFL schedule 2020: Interconference games could fill early weeks; 5 big matchups we may miss

There were rumors Wednesday the NFL has backloaded its 2020 regular-season schedule, saving division and conference games for later in the year. The early portion, according to longtime NFL reporter John Clayton, would be devoted to AFC vs. NFC games and thus be easier to cancel if needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clayton's comment to a Pittsburgh radio station tracks with earlier rumors that the NFL would hedge against a possible delayed start to the season by sacrificing less-essential games early on. Results of interconference games are not factors in the initial playoff tiebreakers.

NFL SCHEDULE: NFL will not play in London, Mexico this season

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This year's interconference pairings are AFC East-NFC West; AFC North-NFC-East; AFC South-NFC North; and AFC West-NFC South, for 64 of the regular season's 256 games. They could be squeezed completely into the first four weeks, through the first weekend of October if there is a Sept. 10 open.

If some, or all, of those games do need to disappear at some point, then fans would miss out on a lot of football drama. Here are five of the best games that might have to go away:

1. Patriots at Seahawks. Hey, Marshawn Lynch may be in uniform for this one, although Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler will not. This Super Bowl rematch will generate a ton of heat as the teams prepare to meet in Seattle for the first time since that game. We need a Beast Mode touchdown just to troll everyone.

2. 49ers at Patriots. Who doesn't want to see the Jimmy G Revenge Game? Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the defending NFC champs into Gillette Stadium, where they will be facing, as of now, a Pats team led by Jarrett Stidham. Think Garoppolo won't be fired up inside to show out for Bill Belichick? Maybe all 15 of his passes will be perfect.

3. Steelers at Cowboys. This is the nostalgia-tour portion of the program. It's fair to say the franchises are still reaping the benefits of their two Super Bowl matchups in the late '70s. The Cowboys' Super Bowl win in the 1995 season is far less memorable outside North Dallas and Western Pennsylvania.

4. Buccaneers at Raiders. This will be Jon Gruden's first chance to coach against a Tom Brady-led team since his return to the sideline in 2018, and his first opportunity to coach against the Bucs since they fired him following the 2008 season. The Raiders organization still hasn't forgiven the league for the Tuck Rule Game vs. Brady's Pats in the 2001 playoffs. That was Gruden's last game with the Raiders before he left Oakland for Tampa Bay.



5. Chiefs at Saints. Patrick Mahomes vs. Drew Brees in a dome. Oh, the points they could put up if they're on their games that day/night. It won't be a passing of the torch from one superstar quarterback to another, but there will be passing.





And an honorable mention of five matchups that just look like plain fun: Browns at Giants (hello, Odell), Cowboys at Ravens (Dak Prescott vs. Lamar Jackson), Eagles at Steelers (state rivalry), Packers at Texans (Aaron Rodgers vs. Deshaun Watson) and Cowboys at Bengals (take a bow, Andy Dalton).