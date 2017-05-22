NFL says Revis not facing discipline after February arrest

New York Jets cornerback Darrell Revis (24) laughs during NFL football training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NFL says cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face discipline after he was arrested in a fight in Pittsburgh in February.

Revis faced four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men, but those charges were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge.

The 31-year-old Revis was released by the Jets in March shortly after the NFL's free agency period began. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

Revis also has played for Tampa Bay and New England.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL