Super Bowl LVI: NFL saves seat, creates game ball for late Yahoo writer Terez Paylor

Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·1 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Space in the press box at SoFi Stadium is at a premium for Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL still made sure two beloved writers who died over the last year had seats.

In the middle of Yahoo Sports' cluster of seats is a commemorative football in memory of our friend Terez Paylor.

The NFL remembered Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor with a Super Bowl LVI game ball. (Shalise Manza Young/Yahoo Sports)
The NFL remembered Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor with a Super Bowl LVI game ball. (Shalise Manza Young/Yahoo Sports)

It reads: "The NFL presents this Super Bowl LVI game ball in memory of our friend and colleague. Terez's passion for the game of football and kindness to all who interacted with him are greatly missed. Forever a member of our 'All-Juice Team'."

Paylor died unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2021 in Kansas City, where he lived with his fiancée Ebony Reed. Before joining Yahoo in 2018, he had been the Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star for five years. A proud Detroit native, Paylor graduated from Howard University. A scholarship has since been established in his name to help budding sports journalists follow in his footsteps.

The NFL also saved a seat and placed a football for Jeff Dickerson. Dickerson died on December 28, 2021 of complications from colon cancer. He was working for ESPN Chicago at the time of his death and had covered the Bears for over 20 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl 56 live blog: Follow Rams-Bengals on Yahoo Sports

    The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet up Sunday in Super Bowl 56, a game that’s being live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

  • How do NFL overtime rules work in the Super Bowl?

    NFL overtime rules in the playoffs and the Super Bowl differ slightly from how extra periods are played in the regular season. Here's an explainer.

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Olympic wake-up call: O'Dine overcomes a snowboard to the head for 2nd medal

    Sometimes, life knocks you down with a snowboard. Luckily for Canada, Meryeta O'Dine knows just what to do when that happens. O'Dine was knocked to the snow in the final of the mixed snowboard cross event, when Italy's Caterina Carpano landed on the Canadian after flying off a jump. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., quickly got up, hopped up the next jump and got back on course to finish the race, winning a bronze medal with teammate Éliot Grondin on Saturday. It's Canada's eighth bronze

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier sit sixth after rhythm dance

    BEIJING — Piper Gilles knew she'd probably spend some of Saturday night replaying their one costly misstep. Gilles and ice dance partner Paul Poirier had their sights set on the medal podium at the Beijing Olympics as the reigning world bronze medallists. But the Canadians have some major ground to make up after finishing sixth in the rhythm dance, losing precious points on their "twizzles," side-by-side one-footed turns that travel across the ice. They must be in perfect synchronicity. An eleme

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Swayman makes 30 saves as Boston Bruins shut out Ottawa Senators 2-0

    OTTAWA — After a 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, the Boston Bruins wanted to right the ship early in their game Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. And they did. Trent Frederic scored 45 seconds into the game and Curtis Lazar added another first-period goal to account for all the scoring as the Bruins took a 2-0 win over the Senators. “We were ready to play, we were on our toes and it showed," said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. "Great way to start and probably something we nee

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier sit sixth after rhythm dance

    BEIJING — Piper Gilles knew she'd probably spend some of Saturday night replaying their one costly misstep. Gilles and ice dance partner Paul Poirier had their sights set on the medal podium at the Beijing Olympics as the reigning world bronze medallists. But the Canadians have some major ground to make up after finishing sixth in the rhythm dance, losing precious points on their "twizzles," side-by-side one-footed turns that travel across the ice. They must be in perfect synchronicity. An eleme

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g