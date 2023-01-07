NFL Saturday live tracker: Jaguars take on Titans with AFC South title at stake

Joshua Dobbs leads the Tennessee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars in what amounts to an AFC South championship game. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

It's winner-take-all in the AFC South as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans with the division title and a playoff berth on the line.

The winner is in. The loser goes home. Trevor Lawrence, one of the NFL's budding stars, takes on Joshua Dobbs, who's making his second straight start after signing with the Titans in December.

No, neither team's record is resplendent, but who cares? Talk about high stakes, crystallized neatly.

