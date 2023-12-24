Jason Owens
Live
NFL Saturday: Bills vs. Chargers after Steelers beat Bengals; scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates
For the Buffalo Bills, virtually every remaining game is a playoff game. The 8-6 Bills are playing like it, with some of their best football down the stretch of the regular season. Will the Los Angeles Chargers be rejuvenated after firing head coach Brandon Staley? Buffalo can't afford to take its opponents lightly considering the jumbled playoff picture in the AFC.
Buffalo got good news earlier Saturday when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Bengals to drop Cincinnati to 8-6 and below the Bills in the AFC playoff picture. Saturday's game against the Chargers will go a long way in determining Buffalo's postseason standing.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during the Saturday slate in Week 16.
Live45 updates
Chargers inactives:
our inactives for #BUFvsLAC
QB Max Duggan
WR Keenan Allen
S JT Woods
DB Deane Leonard
TE Donald Parham Jr.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 23, 2023
- Jason Owens
Bills inactives for the late game:
Tonight’s inactives. #BUFvsLAC pic.twitter.com/mpLZ1zKxtX
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 23, 2023
- Jason Owens
And that's the game. The Steelers roll to a 34-11 win to keep their playoff hopes alive while dealing a blow to Cincinnati's. Both teams stand at 8-7 on the outside looking in at a muddled AFC playoff race. The Bills face the Chargers next with a chance to improve to 9-6
- Jason Owens
A Chris Boswell field goal extends the Steelers lead to 34-11 midway through the fourth quarter.
- Jason Owens
Jake Browning throws another interception. His third of the day. Alex Highsmith picked him off on a second-down pass over the middle into a lot of traffic.
Another @steelers INT!
Highsmith gets the third of the night for Pittsburgh.
📺: #CINvsPIT on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Scratch that. After a challenge, a short 3rd down pass was ruled incomplete to make it 4th and 15 so the Bengals kick a short field goal.
It's a 31-11 Steelers lead.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 3rd quarter. Bengals are going to face a 4th an 13 from the Steelers 15 to start the 4th.
They have no choice but to go for it at this point.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cincinnati throws incomplete on 4th and 5. Steelers take over with 6:38 in the 3rd quarter.
Steelers still lead 31-8.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
That's 4 catches for 195 (!) yards and two touchdowns today for Pickens.
Not a bad day at the office.
Steelers 31, Bengals 8
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ANOTHER big play for George Pickens! Another Steelers TD!
The 66-yard catch down the sideline is Pickens' second score of the day.
GEORGE PICKENS TOUCHDOWN AGAIN.
He can not be stopped tonight.
📺: #CINvsPIT on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
HIGGINS HOUSE CALL. 80 YARDS ‼️
📺: #CINvsPIT on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2023
- Yahoo Sports Staff
And the Bengals are on the board! Tee Higgins with an 80-yard catch and run TD on a simple slant route!
2PC is good to make it a 2-score game.
Steelers 24, Bengals 8
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2nd half is underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' opening drive didn't go anywhere.
It's Bengals ball after the punt.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Boswell's 50 yard field goal gives the Steelers a 24-0 lead. They'll have the ball to start the second half.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
What a catch.
This catch by George Pickens!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UrRIMhAt71
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
George Pickens is having a day! Rudolph fires a 44-yard pass to him on 3rd and 15 and he masterfully gets both feet in bounds. Catch stood after the review. Puts the Steelers in position for a field goal to end the half.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
On 4th and 1, Browning sends a pass to Tee Higgins, who had Steelers linebacker Myles Jack all over him. Incomplete.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Bengals are in the red zone! Can they get their first points of the day?
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Tyler Boyd with the YAC! Browning sends a short pass to the wideout and he secures some extra yards on back-to-back plays.
Tyler Boyd making some big plays in his home state.
📺: #CINvsPIT on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Najee Harris scores a touchdown and the Steelers lead 21-0 after the extra point.
It's been ALL Steelers in this first half.
🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/1rzEBhrvDw
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Steelers get ANOTHER pick. Browning's pass to wideout Tyler Boyd was intercepted by Steelers safety Eric Rowe at Cincinnati's 39-yard line.
Second @steelers INT of the night!
📺: #CINvsPIT on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Steelers punt after five plays.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
That was a league-leading 17th sack for Watt this season.
T.J. Watt adds another sack for the year! 😤
(via NFL) pic.twitter.com/IxSqNKV6Xh
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
T.J. Watt just put on a clinic. Got held but sacked Jake Browning on his third play and forced the fumble.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
That touchdown was brought to you, in part, by a massive block from RB Jaylen Warren.
Jaylen Warren just pancaked a LB. WOW
— Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
It's getting uglier for the Bengals. The Steelers open the second quarter with a Calvin Austin touchdown.
The @steelers are off to a hot start.
Calvin Austin extends the lead to 14-0.
📺: #CINvsPIT on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Najee Harris goes up the middle for 13 yards and the Steelers have a first down at Cincinnati's 19-yard line.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
The Steelers' offense is really moving. It took six plays to get in the red zone.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Touchback placed the Steelers at their own 20-yard line.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Browning was making progress with a series of short passes. He traveled 59 yards in nine plays, then attempted a touchdown pass that was intercepted in the end zone by Steelers CB Patrick Peterson.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
86-YARD TOUCHDOWN ‼️
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/d9oUDFFNIv
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Pickens' catch-and-run was only the Steelers' fourth touchdown of at least 71 yards this season.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
What a start! On his second play, Rudolph passes to wideout George Pickens for an 86-yard TOUCHDOWN. Boswell's extra point is good.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Bengals punt after six plays for 22 yards.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Browning went to Joe Mixon on back-to-back plays for a total of nine yards. Two plays later, Steelers CB Levi Wallace almost notched an interception on a Browning's short right pass to tight end Tanner Hudson.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Pittsburgh won the toss and deferred.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Note: The Steelers haven’t won a game with Rudolph as their starting quarterback since 2019.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Mason Rudolph will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett is out with an ankle injury, while Mitchell Trubisky is back in the backup role. A young fan channeled Rudolph the legendary reindeer in an effort to encourage the Steelers signal caller.
Steelers fans hoping Rudolph will lead them to a W tonight.
📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/zFM8eD4hiD
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Browning led the Bengals quarterback group out of the tunnel. He has a 4-1 record in his appearances this year, falling only to the Steelers in his first start.
Jake Browning leads the Bengals QBs out of the tunnel. AJ McCarron and Joe Burrow follow. pic.twitter.com/Vx7PKJzzEe
— Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
The Steelers are playing Christmas tunes in light of the holiday season.
Steelers are warming up to Bruce Springsteen Christmas Carols.
The vibes are immaculate pic.twitter.com/Ri2PvZh2Qy
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 23, 2023
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
It's almost time for kickoff! The Bengals shared content of some of their crucial players during warmups, including quarterback Jake Browning.
Closing in on game time. #CINatPIT | @GreatClips pic.twitter.com/FGPlj7zMy4
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2023
- Jason Owens
Steelers inactives
Steelers inactives:
QB Kenny Pickett
S Trenton Thompson
CB Darius Rush
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
LB Blake Martinez
OT Dylan Cook
DE DeMarvin Leal
— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 23, 2023
- Jason Owens
Bengals inactives are in. As expected, Ja'Marr Chase is out.
.@KetteringHealth inactives for #CINatPIT ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CAd6JpHSzy
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2023