NFL Saturday: Bills vs. Chargers after Steelers beat Bengals; scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills jogs across the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images)

For the Buffalo Bills, virtually every remaining game is a playoff game. The 8-6 Bills are playing like it, with some of their best football down the stretch of the regular season. Will the Los Angeles Chargers be rejuvenated after firing head coach Brandon Staley? Buffalo can't afford to take its opponents lightly considering the jumbled playoff picture in the AFC.

Buffalo got good news earlier Saturday when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Bengals to drop Cincinnati to 8-6 and below the Bills in the AFC playoff picture. Saturday's game against the Chargers will go a long way in determining Buffalo's postseason standing.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during the Saturday slate in Week 16.