NFL's Saints-Bears Nickelodeon wild-card game delivers with slime, nostalgia, fun player graphics
Yup, they were all once kids, too. And now these NFL players part of the first NFL game on Nickelodeon that has scores of fans and non-fans asking for more.
The NFC Super Wild Card matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears got the slime treatment on Sunday by airing simultaneously on CBS and Nickelodeon. It was a hit on social media with its moving slime first-down line, a slime filled red zone and an end zone dubbed the “slime zone.”
The game started with “Spongebob Sportspants” and was littered with Nick references for kids and adults alike. It was an enjoyably different way to watch a football game. Oh, and on there’s also a NVP — Nickelodeon Valuable Player award.
Slime takes over wild card weekend
Everything about the Nickelodeon broadcast was bright, colorful, cartoony and downright fun. The scorebug, which was so iconically Nick it didn’t need the channel label at the bottom, was clear and easy to read.
Gotta get to the Slime Line for a first down. pic.twitter.com/I0jnI55EuG
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 10, 2021
And there was slime everywhere. Credit Michael Thomas, who had his first score since 2019, for going into the history books as the first to be slimed on a touchdown.
SLIME CANNONS! 🤮
📺: #CHIvsNO on NICK pic.twitter.com/Z9ZkYy5N3r
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2021
And Cairo Santos had the honor of the first NFL kicker to aim for Spongebob’s face on a field goal.
CAIRO SANTOS JUST KICKED A FOOTBALL INTO SPONGEBOB’S FACE!
Chicago is on the board with a field goal.pic.twitter.com/B1Gf1AIDtS
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2021
Bears wide receiver Javon Wims had the unfortunate distinction of being trolled by Patrick when he missed a wide open touchdown. They even had the audacity to blame slime.
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2021
NFL players as Nickelodeon characters
We learned players’ favorite Nick shows, sports stars and ice cream flavors in the “Bio Blast.” But the best part was seeing and hearing how the producers and announcers described the players themselves.
Saints quarterbacks Drew Brees and Taysom Hill are like Spongebob and Patrick — you know, dynamic duos, per Nickelodeon.
— Arif Hasan, solstice-liker ❄️ (@ArifHasanNFL) January 10, 2021
And on the topic of Hill, he’s “the kid at recess who can do everything.” He’s the kid you pick No. 1 no matter what sport is being played that day, Burleson said.
“OK, so, Taysum Hill is the kid at recess that can do everything.” - The #NFL on Nickelodeon explaining the Saints offense 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/su4evHMtx6
— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 10, 2021
And if there’s someone named Alvin Kamara on their screens, why not make that Alvin and the Chipmunks comparison? They were each stars in their own right.
Lol pic.twitter.com/PlI9PbLPIb
— Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) January 10, 2021
For the older crowd tuning in, CBS analyst Nate Burleson, 39, and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, 24, did a good job of dropping in older 1990s Nickelodeon references. On the first flag of the day Burleson noted it wasn’t “like a flag in ‘Double Dare’” that was pulled and passed along when the competitor got to the end of the slime-filled tract. (Or a flag was hidden in a giant nose filled with a booger-adjacent substance.)
It couldn’t all be throwbacks, though, and one particular comparison confused the late-20s group. Who is Lincoln Loud? And was there really nothing else for Mitchell Trubisky?
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2021
How do you explain football to kids?
CBS decided to air the game simultaneously on Nickelodeon to bring the game to the younger demographic of fans. It’s meant to keep them engaged and interested in watching football in the hopes they stick with it and become fans for life. More specifically, fans who watch the NFL for life.
One of the challenges was how to meet the younger viewers where they are. They might not know all of the penalties or exactly how football works. Hence why “Young Sheldon” showed up in the corner.
They got Young Sheldon explaining false start!pic.twitter.com/y7jmwcSFJn
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021
The announcers tackled what they might call a “sticky” situation and did a fabulous job of simplifying the game without talking down to viewers.
"Gaining the 10 yards is like little homework assignments, and then you get into the red zone, and that's like the test."
Man, the Nick broadcast is really good.
— Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) January 10, 2021
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, the 15-year-old star of Nick’s “Unfiltered” and the new version of “All That,” was also in the booth and 14-year-old “All That” co-star Lex Lumpkin worked the sideline.
Gabrielle asked questions like how players go to the bathroom during a game, which sounds like a question a 5-year-old would whip out to a stranger at a nice event, and the most difficult part of being a professional player. Explaining what a catch is in the NFL will require extra homework for parents, unfortunately. No matter the child’s intelligence, it will probably result in a failed test and empty red zone trip.
Nick catches swear word on broadcast
The drawback of live mics and empty stadiums hit Nickelodeon, just as it has most other stations this year, late in the first half. (Warning: language)
"What the F*CK?" - I'm sure @Nickelodeon is happy about that one. pic.twitter.com/C8wtjZ8Mp9
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021
More from Yahoo Sports: