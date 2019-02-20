NFL Rumors: Vikings WR Adam Thielen Seeks New Deal, Won't Hold Out

NFL teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long term deal.

Teams have until March 5 to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play under that tag, which is not to be less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

The scouting combine and college pro days are also approaching in preparation for April's draft as teams continue to set draft boards.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The agent for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says he is 'hopeful' the two sides can come to an agreement on an extension. (SKOR North radio)

• Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video saying he wants any team interested to give him a call. Brown later met with Steelers brass and "agreed that it is time to move on."

• The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back former offensive line coach Howard Mudd. (Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star)

• The 49ers are expected to use the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. Gould made 33 of his 34 field goals attempts in 2018. (Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Tight end Charles Clay signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The deal is worth up to $3.25 million with a $350K signing bonus. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• The Falcons and offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo agree to a three-year extension. (Team announcement)