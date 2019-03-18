NFL Rumors: Giants GM Only Initiated Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Discussion With Bills

Last week during the first few days of the free agency period, teams shelled out millions of dollars to improve their teams.

Some of the biggest names in the league will be playing for new team in 2019.

Perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks, while Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is officially off the market as well, agreeing to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants also made a big move trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks.

Here's all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

• Giants GM David Gettleman told reporters the only call he initiated in regards to dealing WR Odell Beckham Jr. was to Buffalo. (Tom Rock, Newsday)

• The Cowboys will host WR Randall Cobb on a visit on Monday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• RB Spencer Ware will visit the Lions on Monday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• WR Jordy Nelson will visit the Seahawks on Tuesday. Nelson has drawn interest from the Patriots, Titans, Chiefs and Raiders. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• QB AJ McCarron will visit the Texans on Monday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata announced his retirement on Monday. Ngata made five Pro Bowls in his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

• Former Giants and Jaguars OT Ereck Flowers is visiting Washington on Sunday night. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Vikings could bring former Titans OG Josh Kline for a visit this week. (Ben Goessling, Minneapolis Star Tribune)

• Giants quarterback Eli Manning earned a $5 million roster bonus after remaining on the roster through the fifth day of the 2019 season. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)