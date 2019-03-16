NFL Rumors: Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles to Visit Rams

The NFL's new league year started on Wednesday and teams quickly worked to finalize deals that were agreed upon during the legal tampering period that started earlier in the offseason.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders, and his former teammate Le'Veon Bell, now with the Jets, are two of several players who will wear a new uniform in 2019.

The Giants traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks while Nick Foles cashed in his recent success with the Eagles and inked an $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, among others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Other top remaining free agents include Ndamukong Suh, Ezekiel Ansah and Ronald Darby.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Free-agent quarterback Blake Bortles, recently released by the Jaguars, will visit the Rams on Monday. (NFL Network)

• The Jaguars are signing former Chiefs WR Chris Conley and former Bengals first-round OT Cedric Ogbuehi. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Bears have signed former Falcons WR Marvin Hall Jr. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The 49ers signed OLB Dee Ford to a five-year deal worth a base value of $85 million. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• Former Cardinals and Browns guard Earl Watford has signed a one-year deal with the Bucs. (Adam Green, AZ Cardinals)

• CB Bryce Callahan agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Broncos that includes $10 million guaranteed. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Former Browns CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year deal with the Texans. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Patriots DE Adrian Clayborn tweeted that the team released him. Clayborn signed a two-year deal with the Patriots as a free agent last year. (Adrian Clayborn)

Story continues

• The Jaguars signed tight end Geoff Swaim. (Jacksonville Jaguars)