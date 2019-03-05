NFL Rumors: Ravens Cut Safety Eric Weddle After Three Seasons in Baltimore

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is officially over and the next order of business is for teams to decide if they want to place a franchise tag on a player.

The tenders won't be known until the start of the league year next year, but franchise can now begin planning on who they want to try to extend long-term deals too.

The deadline to decide if teams want to tag impending free agents 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. the focus of the NFL offseason will turn to free agency and the draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, there is still speculation on several players and where they might call home for the 2019 season.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown have likely played their last games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while free-agent quarterback Nick Foles has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The Ravens cut safety Eric Weddnle following three seasons in Baltimore. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Rams will release LB Mark Barron. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Patriots will not franchise tag DE Trey Flowers, OT Trent Brown and K Stephen Gostkowski, allowing them to become unrestricted free agents. (Adam Schefter/Field Yates, ESPN)

• The Giants will not franchise tag safety Landon Collins, allowing him to enter free agency. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Chiefs have begun negotiations with WR Tyreek Hill on what would be a record-setting deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Buccaneers signed LT Donovan Smith to a three-year, $41.25 million contract which includes $27 million fully guaranteed. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Chiefs will listen to trade offers for Dee Ford and Justin Houston. (Adam Teicher, ESPN.com)

Story continues

• The Colts signed DT Margus Hunt to a two-year, $9 million deal that could be worth $10 million following incentives. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Texans released CB Kevin Johnson, a former first-round pick. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Patriots have not ruled out using the franchise tag, but won't use it on K Stephen Gostowski. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Eagles restructed LT Lane Johnson's contract to save cap room. (Mike Kaye, NJ.com)

• The Rams did not exercise their option on C John Sullivan, allowing him to become a free agent. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• The Bills signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract extension worth $4.5 million (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey have Ohio State's Nick Bosa as the favorite to be picked No. 1 in April's draft. Heisman winner Kyler Murray is slightly behind on the odds board.

• Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys are not close on a long-term deal. Lawrence will receive franchise tag and the two sides have until July 15 to come to terms on a deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Chiefs are franchise tagging defensive end Dee Ford. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Bears are releasing linebacker Sam Acho. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Chiefs will release Justin Houston if they can't trade him. (Matt Verderame, FanSided)

• The Seahawks are franchise tagging defensive end Frank Clark. (Team annoucement)

• Former Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen has four free-agent visits planned. (Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk). The Ravens and Bills are part of Allen's visits. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)

• The Falcons are franchise tagging defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. (Team annoucement)

• The Ravens are declining to use franchise tag on linebacker C.J. Mosley. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)