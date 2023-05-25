NFL rule changes, TNF flexing, Aaron Rodgers hurt?

Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab recap the biggest news to come out of the owner's meetings and the start of offseason programs around the league. First up is the news that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is receiving a three-year contract extension, but Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted it could be Goodell's last three years in the role. This news surprised Frank and Jori, as Roger has, for the most part, done a fantastic job of protecting the owners and their interests during his tenure (contrary to his reputation with the fans). Next, the duo discuss the new special teams rule on kickoffs, which is meant to reduce concussions, and Thursday Night Football flexing. The reaction to both of these developments has been overblown, as the impact on the game will not be as high as most assume.

In other news, Green Bay will host the NFL Draft in 2025. Jori and Frank wonder how the small town will manage to fit so many people, given visiting NFL teams already have to stay in a hotel 40 minutes from the stadium. Frank and Jori also discuss the latest news on the Commanders sale, where Jori thinks the NFL owners are bending over backwards to try to get the sale done.

Later, the duo move on to the latest news around OTAs, including the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Denver Broncos longtime kicker Brandon McManus, and the New York Jets working out punter Matt Araiza. The New York Jets are on a roller coaster of emotions with Aaron Rodgers as the Jets try to get a 39-year old quarterback through the offseason program totally healthy.

1:45 - Roger Goodell's contract extended. Could this be his last three years as commissioner?

9:25 - New change to the kickoff rule: the NFL had to do something about concussions, but is this really going to solve any problems?

14:55 - Thursday Night Football can now be flexed. The change is inconvenient for fans and players, and it's clear the NFL was trying to do something to appease Amazon after a lackluster slate in 2022.

20:35 - Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft

27:30 - Commanders sale update

32:45 - Special teams news! K Brandon McManus and P Matt Araiza

40:00 - Aaron Rodgers injury concerns are popping up already. Is this going to be a long offseason for Jets fans?

May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up during OTA’s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

