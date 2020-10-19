NFL roundup: Titans stay unbeaten with OT win

Derrick Henry rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and host Tennessee blew a two-touchdown lead Sunday, only to rally for a 42-36 overtime win over lowly Houston to remain undefeated.





The Titans (5-0) amassed 601 yards, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to complement Henry. Tannehill engineered a nine-play, 76-yard drive in the waning moments, and his 7-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with four seconds left forced overtime.





In the extra period, Henry had a 53-yard reception before his 5-yard run ended it.





Deshaun Watson passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns to lead the comeback for Houston (1-5). But Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel made a late dubious decision that proved fatal. When Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks with 1:50 left, the Texans led 36-29. But a failed two-point conversion opened the door for the Titans, and they kicked it in over their last two drives.





Giants 20, Washington 19





Linebacker Tae Crowder returned a fumble 43 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and New York (1-5) held on for a win over the Washington Football Team (1-5) in East Rutherford, N.J.





Cam Sims scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left to pull Washington within one point, and head coach Ron Rivera decided to go for a two-point conversion rather than settling for an extra point to even the score. The gamble failed as quarterback Kyle Allen threw an incomplete pass on the two-point attempt.





The sequence preserved the game-winning score for Crowder, a rookie from Georgia who received the "Mr. Irrelevant" designation as the 255th and final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made headlines for a much more positive reason as he quickly reacted to Allen's fumble in the pocket to score with 3:29 remaining.





Buccaneers 38, Packers 10





Ronald Jones II rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns as host Tampa Bay (4-2) sent Green Bay crashing from the unbeaten ranks.





Bucs quarterback Tom Brady contributed an efficient 17-of-27 performance for 166 yards and two scores, including the 91st touchdown pass of his career to tight end Rob Gronkowski. The 12-yard connection with 1:02 left in the first half capped a 28-point, second-quarter Bucs' outburst that shaped the game's remainder.





Brady and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers were standing on the sidelines in baseball caps before the NFC battle ended. Rodgers was battered after a sharp first two possessions, finishing 16 of 35 for 160 yards, with two interceptions, for the Packers (4-1).





Falcons 40, Vikings 23





Matt Ryan threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense secured three interceptions as visiting Atlanta recorded its first victory of the season by beating Minnesota.





The Falcons (1-5) scored 23 unanswered points to open the game, their first under the direction of interim coach Raheem Morris, who replaced the fired Dan Quinn this week. Younghoe Koo kicked field goals of 50, 21 and 47 yards during the run. Julio Jones had eight catches -- two for touchdowns -- for 137 yards.





Minnesota (1-5) did much of its damage with 16 fourth-quarter points. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns, but also had three first-half interceptions that Atlanta turned into 17 points for a 20-0 halftime lead.





Ravens 30, Eagles 28





Lamar Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Baltimore bolted to an early lead before holding on to beat host Philadelphia.





Jackson completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards and added 108 yards on just nine carries for the Ravens (5-1), who won their third in a row. Kicker Justin Tucker contributed three field goals.





Carson Wentz hit on 21 of 40 throws for 213 yards with two touchdowns for Philadelphia (1-4-1), which dropped its second straight game. Wentz nearly pulled out a dramatic finish by leading two touchdown drives in the last 3:48. He scored from 1 yard with 1:55 to pull the Eagles within two points, but his 2-point conversion run to tie the game was snuffed out at the line of scrimmage by Matthew Judon. The Eagles fell to 0-3 at home and were booed for most of the day.





Steelers 38, Browns 7





James Conner rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown as host Pittsburgh dominated AFC North rival Cleveland to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1978. Cleveland (4-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

