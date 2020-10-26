NFL roundup: Steelers stay unbeaten, hand Titans first loss

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers rode a big first half to a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.

The Steelers built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, then held on as Stephen Gostkowski missed wide right on a potential tying 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.

Pittsburgh improved to 6-0 and knocked the Titans (5-1) from the unbeaten ranks.

Roethlisberger was 32 of 49 with three interceptions and two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson. Benny Snell added a touchdown run. Ryan Tannehill completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards for Tennessee, with scoring passes to Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.

Browns 37, Bengals 34

Baker Mayfield shook off a dreadful start to complete a franchise-record 21 straight passes and toss five touchdowns as Cleveland (5-2) survived a big effort from Joe Burrow to beat host Cincinnati (1-5-1).

Mayfield didn't complete a throw (0-for-5 passing) in the first quarter. But the third-year quarterback finished 22 of 28 for 297 yards, and the five touchdown passes were a career high.

Mayfield's only incompletion after the string of 21 came on a spike to stop the clock with 16 seconds left and the Bengals leading 34-31. On the next snap, Mayfield found rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones down the right sideline for a 24-yard, game-winning touchdown reception with 11 seconds left.

Lions 23, Falcons 22

Matthew Stafford completed an 11-yard scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson as the clock ran out and Matt Prater's extra-point conversion gave visiting Detroit a walk-off win over Atlanta.

Stafford threw for 340 yards and Kenny Golladay had six catches for 114 yards for the Lions (3-3). Prater kicked field goals of 50, 41 and 49 yards. Todd Gurley rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons (1-6). Matt Ryan passed for 338 yards and a score, while Julio Jones caught eight passes for 97 yards.

Detroit led 16-14 before Ryan completed three passes to Russell Gage while Gurley picked up a key first down, putting Atlanta in range for a game-winning field goal. The Lions, out of timeouts, essentially allowed Gurley to score on the next play from 10 yards out to preserve clock time with 1:04 left. Ryan then found Calvin Ridley for a two-point conversion to give the Falcons a 22-16 lead.

Chiefs 43, Broncos 16

Patrick Mahomes was 15-for-23 passing for 200 yards and a score, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a touchdown, and visiting Kansas City trounced Denver as Byron Pringle returned a kick for a touchdown and Daniel Sorensen returned an interception for another score.

Tyreek Hill had six catches for 55 yards and a TD and backup quarterback Chad Henne ran for another for the Chiefs (6-1), who have won 10 straight against Denver. Drew Lock threw for 254 yards on 24-of-40 passing and two interceptions and also ran for a touchdown, and Melvin Gordon III rushed for 68 yards and another score but fumbled twice for the Broncos (2-4).

Denver running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 79 yards on nine carries before leaving late in the first half with a concussion suffered when he was tackled by Sorensen.

Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score and moved past Drew Brees into the NFL's top spot for career touchdown passes as visiting Tampa Bay cruised past Las Vegas.

Brady, who has thrown 559 TD passes in his career, moved past Brees (558) with a 1-yard pass to rookie Tyler Johnson with 3:08 remaining to seal the victory. Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and no interceptions for Tampa Bay (5-2).

Derek Carr, making his 100th career start, completed 24-of-36 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns and an interception while Daniel Carlson connected on field goals of 42 and 36 yards for Las Vegas (3-3). Nelson Agholor caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders, who managed just 76 yards rushing.

Bills 18, Jets 10

Rookie Tyler Bass matched the franchise record with six field goals and Buffalo avoided a devastating defeat by escaping with a victory over winless New York at East Rutherford, N.J.

Josh Allen completed 30 of 43 passes for 307 yards and rushed for a team-leading 61 yards for the Bills (5-2), who ended a two-game losing streak. Cole Beasley caught 11 passes for 112 yards, Jerry Hughes had two sacks and one interception, and Dane Jackson also had a pick. Bass hit on 6 of 8 attempts with the makes coming from 53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 yards to tie the club mark set by Steve Christie, also in a game against the Jets at the Meadowlands, in 1996.

Story continues