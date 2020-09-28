NFL roundup: Bears go to 3-0 as Falcons fold again

Nick Foles came off the bench and tossed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to rally the Chicago Bears, who sent the host Atlanta Falcons to another stunning, second-half collapse on Sunday.

Foles replaced an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky and completed the rally with a go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:53 left. Bears safety Tashaun Gipson intercepted Matt Ryan on the Falcons' next drive to seal the victory.

Chicago (3-0) remained unbeaten after three weeks for the first time since 2013. Off to its worst start since 2007, Atlanta (0-3) led 26-10 entering the fourth quarter one week after blowing a 19-point halftime lead against the Dallas Cowboys.

Foles finished 16-of-29 passing for 188 yards with the three scores and one interception. Allen Robinson had 10 receptions for 123 yards for Chicago, which lost running back Tarik Cohen to a knee injury.

Matt Ryan completed 19 of 38 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and the late interception, and Calvin Ridley had five receptions for 110 yards for Atlanta.





Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31





Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes for the second consecutive week, including a go-ahead 29-yarder to DK Metcalf with 1:47 remaining, as Seattle edged visiting Dallas.

Ryan Neal intercepted a Dak Prescott pass in the end zone with six seconds remaining to clinch the victory for Seattle (3-0). The Cowboys fell to 1-2.

Wilson completed 27 of 40 passes for 315 yards, setting a pair of early season passing marks in the process. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in each of his team's first three games, and his 14 touchdown passes are the most by any player through Week 3 in NFL history. Three of his touchdowns went to Tyler Lockett, who had nine receptions for 100 yards. Metcalf caught four passes for 110 yards, and Chris Carson rushed for a game-high 64 rushing yards on 14 carries.





Bills 35, Rams 32





Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including a scoring strike to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, as Buffalo (3-0) remained undefeated by thwarting Los Angeles' comeback attempt in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Rams (2-1) overcame a 25-point, third-quarter deficit and took a late 32-28 lead before Allen drove the Bills 75 yards in the final four minutes for the game-winner. After the Bills' offense was kept in check for much of the second half, Allen still was able to rally his team to cap a day when he was 24 of 33 for 311 yards with one interception.

Los Angeles appeared set to match the third-largest comeback in NFL history and the longest in franchise history when they scored 29 unanswered points, all in the second half. Their four consecutive TD drives came on a 1-yard run from quarterback Jared Goff, two Goff TD passes and a 1-yard, go-ahead score on the ground by Darrell Henderson Jr. Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Henderson rushed for 114 yards.





Steelers 28, Texans 21





James Conner rushed for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as host Pittsburgh pounded out a win over Houston.

Conner plowed in for a 12-yard touchdown with 6:24 remaining to cap a 12-play, 79-yard drive that chewed 7:03 off the clock and provided the Steelers (3-0) a 26-21 lead. Ben Roethlisberger completed a two-point conversion pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster that extended the lead to seven.

Pittsburgh rushed for 169 yards and ran 76 plays compared to just 47 for the Texans (0-3). Houston had little success running the football, totaling 29 yards on 15 attempts.





Patriots 36, Raiders 20





Rex Burkhead scored a career-high three touchdowns and Sony Michel rushed for 117 yards on nine carries to lead New England over Las Vegas in Foxborough, Mass.

Burkhead ran for two scores and also caught a TD pass for the Patriots (2-1), who rushed for a season-best 250 yards. Cam Newton passed for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, Nick Folk added three field goals and the Patriots defeated the Raiders for the sixth straight time.

Derek Carr was 24 of 32 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas (2-1). Hunter Renfrow and Foster Moreau caught touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs totaled 83 yards (71 rushing, 12 receiving) for the Raiders.





Titans 31, Vikings 30

